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Tjames's avatar
Tjames
2d

It’s not rumor, it’s fact.

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FreeBird's avatar
FreeBird
2d

I remember seeing about a month ago a job posting that they put out for people to process and send out fallen soldiers belongings. The thing is that they did not put it on USA jobs- they put it on some other job site. I knew they were hiding the actual death toll because it would enrage the public. They are preparing for a mass casualty event now- if they decided to take Kharg island it will be a slaughter for us. I believe that’s why the Generals were fired- they refused. DT isn’t even shown or told what’s really happening anymore. They said that they show him a two minute montage of stuff blowing up and tell him we are winning. Our bases are decimated, we were essentially ruled bankrupt or insolvent by the treasury.

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