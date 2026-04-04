by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

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There is an American service member missing behind enemy lines RIGHT NOW. They have been on the run for over a day and a half, being actively hunted by Iranian forces and civilians who have been offered a bounty. And the Pentagon has gone COMPLETELY silent. CENTCOM hasn’t posted in over 28 hours. No official statements. Nothing.

And it gets worse. The Intercept just exposed that the Pentagon is running a full-on CASUALTY COVER-UP. Nearly 750 troops have been wounded or killed since October 2023, and the official numbers don’t come close to reflecting that. Meanwhile, the White House called a lid on the president at 11 AM on a Saturday morning during the most dangerous moment of the war. Trump hasn’t been seen. He hasn’t gone to Mar-a-Lago. Speculation is swirling that he’s at Walter Reed.

This is what’s happening to the country right now. Trump’s sons are pitching war drones to the same Gulf states their father put in danger. Hegseth is firing generals in the middle of a war because he’s PARANOID about losing his job. UNICEF says over 340 children have been killed, including 168 girls in a single school strike. And Trump just told America: “We can’t take care of day care.” But he can take care of a $377 million White House renovation.

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Now here is your Saturday briefing.

Missing American Hunted Behind Enemy Lines

An F-15E Strike Eagle and an A-10 Thunderbolt attack plane were both lost to hostile fire on Friday, April 3, marking the first known combat losses of U.S. crewed aircraft during the conflict. The F-15E was shot down by Iranian forces, and one crew member, the pilot, was rescued by two U.S. military helicopters. The missing crew member is a weapons systems officer.

The helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board, though it landed safely. A separate A-10 Warthog that was part of the rescue operation also took enemy fire, and its pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered.

Bryan Stern, a U.S. special forces veteran, told CNN that any operation to find the missing crew member will be “very dangerous and complex,” adding that the service member has now been “on the run for a day and a half, which is a very long time when being actively pursued behind enemy lines, in the mountains, limited communications and also possibly injured.”

An Iranian regional governor offered a bounty for the crew, and Iranian state TV called on civilians in the area to search for the missing American. Iran posted photos claiming to show the jet’s wreckage.

In a brief phone interview on Friday, President Trump declined to discuss the specifics of the rescue operation. Asked if Iran’s actions would affect negotiations, he said: “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

The Pentagon and CENTCOM have been completely silent since the incidents, issuing no official statements despite numerous requests from media outlets. CENTCOM’s X account has not posted in over 28 hours. Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin noted that the silence suggests the military is in a very dangerous phase as the clock ticks to find the second crew member.

The downings came just two days after Trump declared in a national address that the U.S. had “beaten and completely decimated Iran,” claiming there was “not a thing” Iran could do to stop strikes. “They have no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable as a military force,” he said.

Pentagon Accused of “Casualty Cover-Up” as True Toll Nears 750

An investigation by The Intercept found that almost 750 U.S. troops have been wounded or killed in the Middle East since October 2023, but the Pentagon will not acknowledge the full figure.

A defense official told The Intercept that CENTCOM is engaged in a “casualty cover-up,” offering low-ball and outdated figures and failing to clarify military deaths and injuries.

CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins sent a statement noting that “approximately 303 U.S. service members have been wounded” since Operation Epic Fury began, but the statement was three days old and excluded at least 15 troops wounded in an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. CENTCOM did not respond to repeated requests for updated numbers.

At least 15 U.S. troops have died since the war began, though official figures only acknowledge 13. Iranian strikes have forced American troops to abandon bases and relocate to hotels and office buildings across the region.

One defense official was furious, referencing Hegseth’s prayer at a Pentagon press conference: “Why didn’t Hegseth protect them? Anyone with a brain knew these attacks were coming.”

White House Calls Lid on Trump as Walter Reed Speculation Erupts

The White House issued a “lid” on Saturday, a notification to the press pool that the president would not make any public appearances for the rest of the day.

Journalist Ed Krassenstein posted on X that speculation was rising that Trump was at Walter Reed Medical Center, with the post accumulating over 1 million views within hours. Krassenstein noted that a lid at 11 AM was unusual for Trump, and that the president had not traveled to Mar-a-Lago as he typically does on weekends.

Unverified posts on Bluesky claimed a major road near the hospital had been blocked off and an emergency meeting was underway at the White House.

Neither the White House nor Walter Reed has issued any statement confirming or denying that Trump was at the facility on Saturday. The lack of public appearances during a critical moment in the war has only amplified public scrutiny. Trump’s social media activity has also been notably low.

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Hegseth Fires Army’s Top General During Wartime Over Personal Paranoia

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “paranoia” about Army Secretary Dan Driscoll taking his job fueled the firing of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, current and former administration officials told the New York Post.

One official said: “This is all driven by the insecurity and paranoia that Pete has developed since Signalgate. Unfortunately, it is stoked by some of his closest aides who should be trying to calm the waters.”

A source close to the Trump administration told the Post that Hegseth “has got a big conflict with Driscoll. And he’s been told by the White House he can’t fire Driscoll, at least for the moment.” The source added: Hegseth “is very concerned about being fired, and he knows that Driscoll is one of the top contenders, or a natural contender, to succeed him. So what Pete has been doing is taking anyone he perceives to be close with Driscoll and going after them.”

Two other generals were fired alongside George: Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. The department simply said it was “time for a leadership change.” Driscoll is a close friend of Vice President JD Vance and attended Yale Law School with him after both served in the Iraq War.

Another source told the Post: “Pete got very paranoid about Driscoll talking behind his back to others in the military. It’s really gotten under Hegseth’s skin. He’s trying to make everyone around Driscoll suffer for no reason.”

Iran’s government mocked the U.S. on X, posting “The regime change happened successfully,” alongside images of the fired military officials.

Trump Sons Pitch War Drones to Gulf States Their Father Put in Danger

A drone maker backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump is trying to sell interceptor drones to Gulf countries while they are under attack by Iran and dependent on the U.S. military led by their father, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer, said: “These countries are under enormous pressure to buy from the sons of the president so he will do what they want. This is going to be the first family of a president to make a lot of money off war, a war he didn’t get the consent of Congress for.”

The Florida-based company Powerus was founded by U.S. Army Special Operations veterans and recently raised $60 million. It is pursuing a reverse merger with a Trump-owned Nasdaq-listed company that owns golf courses in Florida.

Co-founder Brett Velicovich told AP that Powerus is conducting drone demonstrations in several Gulf countries. He said: “We are at war, my friend, we are in an arms race and America will lose if we don’t build fast.”

Trump Threatens Iran: “48 Hours Before All Hell Will Reign Down”

President Trump on Saturday threatened that hell would rain down on Iran if it did not make a deal before his April 6 deadline, posting: “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out, 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them. Glory be to God!”

The threat came hours after Iranian authorities accused the U.S. and Israel of striking key petrochemical facilities in southwestern Khuzestan province, including the Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone, one of Iran’s most important industrial hubs.

Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, has repeatedly fired back on X, previously telling Trump that Iran did not fear his threats. Larijani wrote to Trump: “So beware lest you be the one who disappears.”

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Trump Budget: $1.5 Trillion for War, $377 Million for White House Renovation, Billions Cut From Social Services

Trump’s 2027 budget request proposes a 44% increase in defense spending, bringing the Pentagon’s total to $1.5 trillion, while calling for a 10% cut to non-defense discretionary spending, amounting to $73 billion in reductions across domestic agencies.

The budget allocates $377 million in the current fiscal year for White House renovations, an 866% increase over the $39 million spent in fiscal year 2025, with another $174 million projected for the following year. The administration has not specified which projects the funds will cover, though reports mention a new ballroom.

The plan slashes millions for K-12 assistance, clean energy, and senior food assistance grants. It calls for $5 billion in cuts to the National Institutes of Health, elimination of the refugee resettlement program, and cuts to Medicaid preparedness.

Speaking on April 1, Trump said the government could not fund programs like daycare, Medicaid, and Medicare alongside an active war effort: “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care.”

Senator Patty Murray responded to the White House renovation plans: “Trump wants to build a ballroom. I want to build more affordable housing, and only one of us sits on the Appropriations Committee.”

Over 340 Children Killed in Iran War, Including 168 Girls in a Single School Strike

According to UNICEF’s latest report on March 30, more than 340 children have been killed and thousands injured across the Middle East since February 28, including 216 killed and 1,767 injured in Iran, 124 killed and 413 injured in Lebanon, 4 killed in Israel, and 1 in Kuwait.

The deadliest incident occurred on the first day of the war, when a strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, killing 168 girls, most of them between 7 and 12 years old, while classes were in session.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said: “Children in the region are being exposed to horrific violence, while the very systems and services meant to keep them safe are coming under attack. Urgent action is needed by all parties to the conflict to protect the lives of civilians and uphold the rights of children.”

Over 1.2 million people, including more than 350,000 children, in Lebanon have been forced from their homes. Many are sheltering in public buildings, cars, and on streets, with urgent shortages of water, blankets, and diesel reported.

Trump Fires Bondi, Second Cabinet Ouster in a Month

Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday amid growing frustration with her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and her failure to successfully prosecute his political enemies, according to NBC News.

Bondi is the second Cabinet secretary ousted in recent weeks. Last month, Trump removed Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security. One source said Trump felt that firing went smoothly, making him less wary of removing others.

Trump named his former criminal defense lawyer, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, as acting attorney general. EPA chief Lee Zeldin is reportedly on the shortlist to replace Bondi.

According to The Atlantic, Trump is reportedly considering a broader purge that could include FBI Director Kash Patel, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Marine Recruits Graduate Without Their Families Over Fear of ICE

Some Marine recruits graduated from boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina this week without their parents present because immigrant families feared ICE enforcement at the event, according to NBC News.

Giovanni Castaneda Nieto, 18, the first U.S. Marine in his family, beamed at graduation while his mother stayed home. His cousin told Noticias Telemundo the family “would rather not risk everything because she is already in the process” of obtaining legal status.

The Marine Corps’ Parris Island website originally stated federal law enforcement would conduct “lawful immigration status inquiries” during graduation events. The language was later softened after public backlash, but DHS never explicitly denied immigration enforcement would occur.

Margaret Stock, an immigration attorney and retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, said that checking family members’ status at graduation is “bad for morale.” About 17% of active service members have immigrant parents, according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

White House App Sharing User Data Without Disclosure, Built by Russia-Founded Firm

The White House’s new mobile app regularly shares users’ IP addresses, time zones, and device information to third-party services without properly disclosing it, according to an investigation by NOTUS.

Philip Fields, a cybersecurity researcher and former FBI intelligence analyst, told NOTUS: “The U.S. government’s infrastructure is being attacked from all sides right now, and having an amateur WordPress developer running the White House’s public presence puts everybody who visits it at risk.”

The app’s Apple privacy manifest was left completely blank as of its latest update, suggesting it collects no data from users, despite active data sharing to third parties. One researcher said the app also uses widgets from Russia-founded company Elfsight, which exposed personal information of White House staffers.

The app ranks as the third-most downloaded news app on Apple’s App Store. It uses no code obfuscation or certificate pinning, making it easy to reverse-engineer.

China-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Surveillance System in “Major Cyber Incident”

The FBI has labeled a suspected Chinese cyber intrusion into an internal surveillance system a “major incident” that poses risks to U.S. national security, according to NBC News.

The hack compromised sensitive information related to domestic law enforcement investigations. The methods closely resemble those used by Salt Typhoon, the advanced Chinese hacking group that previously breached eight major U.S. telecom companies.

Senator Mark Warner warned: “From Salt Typhoon to Stryker to now this reported breach at the FBI, the pattern is clear: our adversaries are probing for weaknesses, and they’re finding them.” He added that cutbacks to cybersecurity staff were putting defenses at risk.

Trump Signs Order to Pay 35,000+ DHS Employees After Weeks Without Paychecks

Trump said he would sign an executive order to pay all DHS employees after the partial government shutdown impacting the department stretched past 40 days. Federal workers at most DHS agencies had gone without pay.

The announcement came after thousands of TSA officers called out of work and hundreds quit, causing hours-long security lines at airports across the country. Trump had already signed an earlier order specifically for TSA workers.

Trump justified the move as a national security emergency and blamed Democrats for the funding standoff. Congress remains divided on a broader deal to end the shutdown.

TSA Privatization Proposed in Trump Budget

Trump’s budget proposes a $52 million cut to TSA and would begin privatizing airport screening, requiring small airports to enroll in the Screening Partnership Program where TSA pays for private screeners. The proposal offers no guidelines for which airports qualify as “small” or a timeline for the transition.

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Turkish Ships Resume Strait of Hormuz Transit as Oil Chokepoint Slowly Reopens

Vessels are cautiously resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz, with a second Turkish-owned ship safely passing through. Turkey is working to secure passage for its remaining ships in the region. The strait, vital for global oil transport, has been largely disrupted by Iranian threats since the war began.

Iraq Closes Border Crossing After Airstrikes Kill Iraqi Civilian

Airstrikes on the Iranian side of the Shalamcheh border crossing killed one Iraqi civilian and injured five others. The crossing is a key route for food imports into southern Iraq and has been shut down following the incident. Separate strikes also hit the Shalamcheh border trade terminal near Khorramshahr, a major commercial crossing.

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