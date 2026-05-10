by Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre, Co-Directors of Centered America

Hey everyone,

A quick update on where Centered America is headed.

We are no longer publishing daily news roundups here. That work is not going away, it is just moving. We will continue covering the news every day on Sharad’s personal Substack, Sharad’s Room, where the daily reporting now lives. If you came here for the news, that is where to find it.

Centered America itself is not going anywhere. We are still a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit. The website is still up. The mission is still the same. What is changing is what we do with our social media and our video work.

Going forward, our focus is going to be on the people who never get a microphone.

We want to sit down with the park ranger and ask what is happening to the trails he loves. We want to talk to the school nurse about what she is seeing in her clinic. We want to ask the long-haul trucker how the tariffs are hitting his pay. We want to find the wildlife biologist who is watching a species disappear and let her tell us, in her own words, why it matters.

We want to know how this administration is affecting all of it, and how politics plays a role in everyone’s daily life.

The reason for the shift is simple. There is no shortage of people yelling about politics from a desk. There is a real shortage of regular Americans being asked what they are actually going through, and a real shortage of platforms willing to listen long enough to find out. We want to be one of those platforms.

You can still find everything we are about, our mission, our work, and how to get involved at our website. We are not slowing down. We are not stepping back. We are just pointing the camera at the people who deserved it all along.

Thank you for being here. The best stuff is still ahead.

— Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre, Co-Directors of Centered America