by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

I did not expect to wake up this morning and start reading about a dead employee at a Russian plague research institute.

But here we are.

A 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia became sick and died after developing what Russian authorities are calling pneumonia of an unknown cause. The hospital where she was treated has been placed under quarantine, people who had contact with her are under medical observation, and the head of Russia’s public health agency flew to the region.

There are unconfirmed Russian reports that she may have contracted pneumonic plague, the form that can spread between humans through respiratory droplets. Russian authorities say extensive testing has so far found no microorganism connected to her work and no documented accident involving dangerous pathogens at the institute.

That sentence is important. We do not know that she died of plague.

But I also cannot pretend the response is normal. A worker at an anti-plague laboratory died from an unidentified pneumonia, a hospital was quarantined, contacts are being monitored, and Russia’s top health official got on a plane to Irkutsk. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is monitoring the situation but does not currently see a reason for alarm.

I will keep watching this one.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you for something.

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That is the job I am trying to build for myself. I spend my mornings opening the AP investigation, the Reuters dispatch, the government statement, the original interview, and then putting the pieces together so you do not have to spend three hours doing it yourself.

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If you have been meaning to do it, I am sincerely asking you to make today the day.

They were warned. Six American soldiers died anyway.

This is probably the story that bothered me most today.

The Associated Press interviewed 13 soldiers about the March 1 Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait that killed six U.S. service members and wounded dozens. Officers told AP that commanders moved their logistics operation to the port even though threat assessments showed it was poorly protected against drones and intelligence indicated it could become an Iranian target.

Capt. Cody Khork, the unit’s safety officer, had reportedly argued against operating there. On the morning of the attack, soldiers were eventually cleared to leave their bunker.

Minutes later, an Iranian drone smashed through the roof.

Khork was killed.

Then came the part that made this somehow worse. Soldiers told AP there was no broad mass-casualty plan. Some used Google to find hospitals. Several wounded troops said they waited weeks for traumatic brain injury diagnoses. The Army says the medical care provided was appropriate, and its investigation has not yet been publicly released.

One Gold Star widow told AP, “We have the right to know what really happened.”

I agree.

Trump is already calling American voting “CORRUPT.”

Late Sunday night, Donald Trump posted about Brazil’s presidential election, except the original version mistakenly called it India’s presidential election. He deleted it and posted a corrected version.

Then he used Brazil’s rapid vote count to attack the American election system.

Trump wrote that results in Detroit, Philadelphia and California can take weeks to “Rig, I mean, calculate,” before declaring: “Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!”

There is no evidence supporting a claim that delayed counting means American elections are being rigged. The United States operates thousands of decentralized election jurisdictions with different state rules, ballot-processing laws and certification procedures. AP’s review of the 2020 battleground states found fewer than 475 potential fraud cases, nowhere close to enough to change the outcome.

Whatever your politics are, a president declaring the voting system corrupt before votes are even cast deserves scrutiny.

And Sam Altman said something I cannot stop thinking about.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said society should “accept some bad things happening” as part of receiving AI’s benefits, while arguing for lighter-touch regulation and broad public access to the technology. In context, he specifically talked about hacks, scams and misuse, while arguing that people would ultimately do vastly more good with AI than harm.

I use AI tools. I tell you that at the bottom of every post. I think this technology can be extraordinary.

That is exactly why I think the people building it deserve extremely difficult questions when they tell the rest of us which risks we should accept.

The quiet part.

The thing connecting these stories is uncertainty.

Russia says remain calm while it investigates an unexplained death inside a plague institute. Soldiers say warnings were ignored before they were sent somewhere vulnerable. Trump is telling Americans an election that has not happened is corrupt. One of the most powerful people in technology is openly discussing how much harm society should tolerate.

My job is not to make every scary thing scarier.

It is to sit in the uncomfortable space between “nothing to worry about” and “everybody panic,” and figure out what we actually know.

That is where most of the truth lives.

If this was worth your time today, please restack it. That is still the easiest way to put Centered America in front of somebody who has never read me before.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

A note from me: I am 20 years old and running Centered America as a nonprofit publication. I work with research and editing tools, including AI assistants, to keep up, the same way journalists work with editors, researchers, and fact-checkers. Every quote, number, and source in this piece was checked before publication. I care deeply about journalistic integrity, and part of earning your trust is telling you how the work gets made.

Sources: AP: Russia quarantines hospital after plague-institute worker dies · Reuters: Dozens monitored in Siberia after laboratory worker’s death · AP: Soldiers describe warnings before deadly Iran strike · AP: How American elections are structured and secured · Reuters: Altman argues AI benefits justify accepting some risks

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America