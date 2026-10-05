Centered America

Centered America

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AAA
Oct 5

I read you all the time, and love your posts!! However, I just don't have another $8 a month to share!!! SORRY!!! I am gutting my subscriptions, I already have!! I only have Social Security as my income!!! I may have to cancel EVERYONE!! Don't blame people for being poor!!!!

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