I want to talk about something important: holding leaders accountable, and knowing when to give credit where it’s due.

Before I go further, welcome to Centered America. We are a non-profit organization uniting disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the Democratic Party into one that truly represents the people. We defend constitutional and democratic principles, fight oligarchy and fascism, and empower citizens through truth, activism, and engagement to protect our democracy.

We talk a lot about holding leaders accountable, and we should. Especially after election day. Accountability is the cornerstone of democracy. Without it, corruption grows, injustice thrives, and power goes unchecked. But accountability alone isn’t enough to build something better.

We also have to learn how to recognize courage when it shows up, even from people we don’t agree with entirely. No leader is perfect — not Democrats, and certainly not Republicans.

When someone in power, especially someone who has been part of the problem, finally chooses truth over loyalty, democracy over cult, or people over profit, it’s worth recognizing. If speaking up for what’s right only gets silence and outrage, leaders learn that doing the right thing doesn’t matter to voters. When we only condemn and never acknowledge progress, we teach them that they can win without ever earning it.

Democracy doesn’t survive without pressure, but it also doesn’t move without momentum. Both come from us. That means we have to learn how to do two things at once: hold leaders accountable for the harm they cause and recognize when they take a real step toward something better.

We also have to become leaders ourselves. We all can step up, speak out, and lead the change we want to see.

Accountability means naming the damage and demanding repair. But it also means noticing when someone finally steps up. Acknowledging progress doesn’t erase what came before, it sets our expectation. When we demand all or nothing, we usually end up with nothing. Real progress takes time and teamwork. If we attack everyone who isn’t perfect, we lose allies and stall the movement. Change comes in steps, every win, even a small one, helps us move the country forward.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” has never mattered more.

But, as our good friend

so passionately said,

“good enough is not the future.”

There has to be a bottom line. We need more than just “good enough,” because “good enough” is what got us here, but the more we organize to support the strongest possible option (even if it isn’t perfect or only feels good enough) the faster we can reach an America that truly rises above it.

We at Centered America believe that if someone’s being truthful and showing real progress, they should be able to stand on it. That’s how you push politics toward something better. If someone is putting up a fight, it deserves respect. It’s up to the people to decide what that bottom line looks like.

We have to take wins where we can get them and respect leaders who do the right thing to reinforce good behavior, while also condemning what they do wrong to show where our bottom line is — what the expectations of the people truly are.

I believe that bottom line still has to include redemption for some individuals that really do want progress — without it, we won’t be able to get to an “after MAGA” America.

There has to be an “after MAGA.” We can’t just return to pre-Trump normalcy. The old “normal” is what birthed Trump and what birthed this crisis.

Commendation reinforces integrity. It teaches the people in power that honesty, humility, and courage are still rewarded in American politics. It shows them that the public notices when they do right, and not just when they fail.

Leaders should have to earn our vote, not just ask for forgiveness. Redemption isn’t a free pass; it has to be proven through real change and accountability. Our vote should reward integrity, not manipulation. But if that change is genuine, we have to be willing to support it.

There’s a lot I disagreed with Biden on, but I’d still vote for him every single time over Trump. We’re never going to get perfection. We should always strive for it, but we should vote for the closest thing to it every single time. Good enough isn’t enough — but sometimes it has to be when it’s our only option. There will always be better choices, better people for the job, better policies than the ones on the ballot. There are millions of Americans, but we’re not going to get the best candidate every time.

We have to stay engaged. We have to keep showing up and voting for the best option we have while demanding better from those in power. Every ballot, every rally, every act of organizing brings this country closer to what it can be. Progress doesn’t happen overnight; it’s built through persistence. If we keep fighting, if we keep believing in the possibility of something better, we will get there.

We have to know where the balance lives, between holding the line and leaving room for the things that our leaders are getting right. Leaving room for redemption for people who actually want to make a change

Without that balance, politics becomes an endless cycle of outrage where everyone talks and no one listens, and progress falls apart under the weight of hopelessness.

We can build something different. A democracy that punishes corruption but rewards integrity. That holds people accountable but still makes room for redemption. That fights back against fascism while creating space for transformation, not just resistance. Resistance is nothing without a vision for what comes after.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America