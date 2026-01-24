by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

Family members have identified the man killed by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37 year old intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration who had participated in protests against recent immigration enforcement actions in the city.

According to reporting by Associated Press, Pretti was deeply affected by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and had attended demonstrations following the killing of Renée Good earlier this month.

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” his father, Michael Pretti, told the AP. “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that his care for others.”

Background And Personal History

Family members said Pretti was a U.S. citizen born in Illinois and had no criminal record. Court records reviewed by reporters showed no prior interactions with law enforcement beyond minor traffic citations.

Pretti worked as an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration and was described as an avid outdoorsman who frequently went on trips with his dog, Joule, a Catahoula Leopard dog that had recently died.

His parents, who live in Wisconsin, said they had recently spoken with him about staying safe while protesting.

“We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so,” Michael Pretti said. “Go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid. And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

Federal Account Of The Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security said the man was shot after he “approached” U.S. Border Patrol officers while carrying a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.

Federal officials did not specify whether the weapon was brandished. A handgun is not visible in bystander video of the shooting obtained by the Associated Press.

Video obtained by Centered America shows what looks like officers disarming Pretti before shooting him.

Family members confirmed that Pretti legally owned a handgun and had a Minnesota permit to carry a concealed weapon, but said they had never known him to carry it.

Family Says Notification Came From Reporter

According to the family, they first learned of the shooting when they were contacted by an Associated Press reporter. After viewing the video, they believed the man killed was their son and attempted to contact authorities in Minnesota.

“I can’t get any information from anybody,” Michael Pretti said Saturday. “The police said call Border Patrol. Border Patrol’s closed. The hospitals won’t answer any questions.”

The family later contacted the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which they said confirmed there was a body matching their son’s name and description.

⸻

