by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

If it feels like something new is going down every time you open your phone, you are not alone.

Over the past several days, we have seen disruptions affecting air travel, banking, Apple services and a classified communications network used by the National Security Agency.

At the same time, a major energy company and the International Ice Hockey Federation have reported cyberattacks.

So, are we under some kind of coordinated attack?

Right now, there is no evidence that these incidents are connected. But there are real questions about what happened and why so many systems experienced problems so close together.

Here is what we know.

The outages

On Friday, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop after communications problems affected air traffic control. Officials are investigating a newly installed router and say they have found no evidence that a cyberattack caused the disruption. The ground stop was lifted that evening.

On Monday, United Airlines experienced a separate system outage that delayed departing flights. The airline says it has found no sign of a cyberattack.

Customers also reported problems accessing accounts and making payments at major banks after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase.

Then, on Tuesday, Apple users reported problems with services including the App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay. Apple says an internal update caused the outages and that many systems are back up.

And according to the Associated Press, a classified internal NSA network went offline Tuesday. The agency says the disruption occurred during routine maintenance and that its mission-critical capabilities remained operational.

The confirmed cyberattacks

Norwegian energy company Equinor says it detected an ongoing cyberattack affecting some of its IT systems. The company says its operations and production have not been affected, and it has seen no indication that data was stolen.

The International Ice Hockey Federation also confirmed a cyberattack after a message supporting Russia appeared on its website. The federation says it is investigating the source.

Separately, researchers found malicious code in website software associated with 178 organizations, including CNN, the BBC and Zoom. That does not mean hackers separately broke into all 178 organizations.

I know this is a lot, and I understand why people are concerned. We should keep asking questions and demand clear answers. We should also be careful not to turn a series of troubling events into a conclusion that has not been established.

I break it down in the video below.

If you found this helpful, please restack and share it. Subscribe to Centered America for updates as we learn more.

Sources

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America