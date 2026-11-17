by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Over the past several days, we’ve watched a nationwide flight disruption, banking problems, a United Airlines outage, and now a reported failure involving a classified National Security Agency communications network.

At the same time, security researchers have identified a real cyberattack affecting websites connected to 178 organizations.

So I understand why people are asking: Are we under a coordinated cyberattack?

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A Classified NSA Network Is Reportedly Down

CNN reported Tuesday that a highly classified network used for internal communications at the NSA was down, citing six people familiar with the situation.

The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally.

CNN reported that its sources had seen no evidence of a cyberattack at the time of its reporting. The cause remained unknown, and the agency was working to understand the scope of the problem.

We do not yet know whether it has any connection to the other outages.

A Cyberattack Affected 178 Organizations

Security researchers say attackers inserted malicious code into website software provided by Optimizely, a company whose tools are used by many major organizations.

Researchers identified affected code associated with 178 organizations, including websites connected to CNN, the BBC, Zoom and others.

The code was designed to do things including steal payment information and interfere with cryptocurrency transactions. That does not mean every person who visited an affected website had their information stolen.

Optimizely said it fixed the vulnerability, removed the injected code from affected projects, and notified affected customers. The investigation continues.

There is no public evidence connecting this attack to the NSA, FAA, United or Chase outages.

What Happened With Flights?

On Friday, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for departing flights after problems affected air traffic communications and radar feeds.

The FAA says its initial investigation points to equipment at two locations, including a newly installed router at an Arkansas communications site. Officials say excessive data overwhelmed parts of the older network.

The ground stop was lifted Friday evening. The FAA says it has found no indication of a cyberattack, although the precise root cause remains under investigation.

The FBI is helping examine the equipment. But despite reports circulating online, an FBI spokesperson said the bureau did not take possession of the router. The equipment remained with the provider.

Then, on Monday, United Airlines experienced a separate system outage that delayed departures for about 100 minutes. United said the issue was resolved and that it had no indication it was cybersecurity-related.

What Happened With the Banks?

Thousands of customers reported trouble accessing accounts or completing transactions Monday.

JPMorgan Chase said a software bug in its own hardware systems caused the disruption and that it was not cyber-related. The bank said customers at other institutions could experience delays when their transactions involved Chase.

The operator of Zelle said its network was operational. Chase later said its transactions had returned to normal.

What Are Trump and Mullin Saying?

Asked about the outages, President Donald Trump dismissed the concerns by saying, “It’s life.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said federal officials had not found evidence of a coordinated cyberattack. He also floated a possible connection to artificial intelligence after speaking with someone in the technology industry.

The Question We Still Need Answered

I don’t think people are wrong to ask questions when so many systems experience problems so close together. Banks, airlines and government communications are too important for the public to be told simply not to worry.

But we also need to be careful about jumping from “these events happened around the same time” to “they were all caused by the same attacker.”

The confirmed website attack is serious. The outages are serious. The public deserves clear explanations, independent scrutiny and updates as investigations continue.

I’ll keep watching.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America