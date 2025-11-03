This is a Centered America report, and we urge you to read this closely.

Disclaimer: Treat this with caution. The information discussed below is based on files allegedly obtained through a cyber intrusion by the hacker collective Handala and later published by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) . These materials have not been independently authenticated by main stream sources .

Recent document reviews show both Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu appearing in the periphery of Jeffrey Epstein’s network, not as associates listed in his infamous “black book,” but through emails, leaked correspondence, and back-channel meetings facilitated by Epstein.

Putin’s link: Leaked 2013 emails from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s inbox show Epstein acting as a go-between for Barak and Russian President Vladimir Putin, trying to arrange talks over Syria’s civil war. Epstein described hosting “one of Putin’s people” at his home and boasted of Moscow connections.

Email exchanged between Epstein and Barak, June 19-21, 2015.

Email from Epstein to Barak, May 22, 2013.

The correspondence was part of a cache of emails obtained by the pro-Palestinian hacker collective Handala and later published by the transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets).

While this post covers files that appear to include communications referencing Jeffrey Epstein, Barak, and Vladimir Putin, the authenticity of the documents has not been independently verified by main stream sources, and both Handala and DDoSecrets emphasize that their archives are made public “as is” for researchers and journalists to evaluate.

Netanyahu’s appearance: In 2011 JPMorgan emails disclosed in the Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against the bank, Epstein was looped into correspondence about a high-level meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The exchange suggests Epstein helped broker or had advance knowledge of that meeting.

Neither Putin nor Netanyahu appear in Epstein’s flight logs, address book, or sworn testimonies that we know of. Their names surface only through emails and third-party communications. It is not confirmed if they were participants in Epstein’s social or criminal network.

While the evidence doesn’t place either leader in Epstein’s inner circle that we know of, the records highlight how far Epstein’s influence and reputation for access extended, reaching into the highest levels of global power.

(Sources: U.S. Virgin Islands v. JPMorgan filings; leaked Barak–Epstein emails reported by The Daily Beast, Drop Site News, and Ynet.)

Leaked Ehud Barak emails reported by Drop Site News (Oct 2025) dropsitenews.com

Drop Site/Intercept report on Epstein-Barak-Putin correspondence dropsitenews.com

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. JPMorgan legal filings (Staley–Epstein emails) as reported by The Daily Beast thedailybeast.com and summarized by ynetnews.com

Epstein’s address book and flight log records vanityfair.com ia801606.us.archive.org

Ynetnews (Israeli news) on Epstein’s lack of direct ties to Netanyahu ynetnews.com

