Axios reports that at least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion allowing a funding package to advance. The deal would pair multiple agency spending bills with a short-term funding extension through late January, temporarily reopening the government.

In exchange, Republicans have agreed to hold a December Senate vote on a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, a top Democratic demand during the shutdown.

The procedural vote is set for Sunday, November 9, marking the most significant progress since the shutdown began. If passed, it will allow debate to proceed, though final passage and House approval remain uncertain.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized that the agreement is “taking shape,” but cautioned there are no guarantees until both chambers act.

The shutdown is now in its 40th day, with impacts spreading across federal services, air travel, and food assistance programs.

