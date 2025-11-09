Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Kahn's avatar
J Kahn
2h

So who are the 10 traitors? 😡😡😡😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Robby Dey's avatar
Robby Dey
2h

Which Democrats? Dial 202-224-3121 to tell them what you think and bombard social media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture