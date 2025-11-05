Democrat Abigail Spanberger has officially won Virginia’s 2025 gubernatorial election, marking a major political shift in the state after years of Republican control under Governor Glenn Youngkin.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman, defeated Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears in a closely watched race that drew national attention. Her victory returns the Virginia governorship to Democratic hands and is being hailed as one of the most significant wins for Democrats this election cycle.

Spanberger’s campaign focused heavily on protecting abortion rights, restoring public education funding, and rebuilding trust in government institutions, themes that resonated with suburban and moderate voters across the state.

Her win underscores a broader trend of Democratic momentum in the 2025 off-year elections, with high turnout in Northern Virginia and Richmond suburbs proving decisive.

As of Tuesday night, major outlets have officially called the race for Spanberger, confirming that Virginia has flipped blue once again.

Centered America T-Shirts!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America