BREAKING: Active Shooter Alert Near Brown University

Brown University’s Emergency Information page published an urgent “BrownUAlert” message saying there is an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering and instructing people to lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden. Brown University
What Police Are Doing
The Associated Press reported that police responded to an active shooter situation at Brown University near an engineering building, with no further details immediately available. WTOP News
WCVB (Boston ABC affiliate) also reported that Providence police are responding, citing the campus alert. WCVB
ABC6 (Providence) reported the incident is occurring near Thayer Street. ABC6
NBC 10 (WJAR) reported emergency vehicles were visible on Thayer Street after the alert. WJAR
What Is NOT Confirmed Yet
Authorities have not publicly confirmed:
any suspect information
whether anyone has been injured
whether the threat is contained
AP and local reporting emphasize that details are still limited and developing. WTOP News
