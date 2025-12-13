BREAKING: Active Shooter Alert Near Brown University

Brown University’s Emergency Information page published an urgent “BrownUAlert” message saying there is an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering and instructing people to lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden. Brown University

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

What Police Are Doing

The Associated Press reported that police responded to an active shooter situation at Brown University near an engineering building, with no further details immediately available . WTOP News

WCVB (Boston ABC affiliate) also reported that Providence police are responding , citing the campus alert. WCVB

ABC6 (Providence) reported the incident is occurring near Thayer Street . ABC6

NBC 10 (WJAR) reported emergency vehicles were visible on Thayer Street after the alert. WJAR

What Is NOT Confirmed Yet

Authorities have not publicly confirmed:

any suspect information

whether anyone has been injured

whether the threat is contained

AP and local reporting emphasize that details are still limited and developing. WTOP News

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America