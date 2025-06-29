Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Despite GOP efforts to quietly secure Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s vote, the Senate parliamentarian has officially struck down the Alaska-specific Medicaid carve-out in the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to Politico, the provision, which would have delivered hundreds of millions in extra Medicaid funds to Alaska and Hawaii, was ruled in violation of the Byrd Rule, which limits what can be included in a reconciliation bill. The rule blocks provisions that don’t primarily impact federal spending.

This means the deal many assumed was locked in for Murkowski is now dead, and her vote may be at risk.

Senate Republicans had inserted the Medicaid boost to win Murkowski’s support for a bill that cuts Medicaid nationwide while pouring over $160 billion into immigration enforcement. But with the carve-out stripped, there is no longer a guaranteed Alaska exception.

This ruling delivers a major procedural and political blow as Republicans try to pass the bill with just 51 votes and no Democratic support. Without Murkowski, the math gets a lot harder.

