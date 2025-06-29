Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robby Dey's avatar
Robby Dey
Jun 29

Maybe this means Murkowski might vote against the bill because that was key to getting her vote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Centered America and others
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
Jun 29

Murkowski is a damn coward. Get out of Congress if you can’t hack the job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture