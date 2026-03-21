by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Alexia Moore, a 31-year-old U.S. Army veteran and mother from Kingsland, Georgia, has been charged with attempted murder, marking the first time a mother has been charged under Georgia’s restrictive abortion law.

Moore took the abortion medication misoprostol at home, then was rushed to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden Campus on December 30. She told staff she had taken 200 mg of misoprostol before arriving at the emergency room.

Doctors at the hospital delivered a severely premature baby girl who lived for approximately two hours, according to police.

The arrest warrant charging Moore with murder uses language that echoes Georgia’s law, saying police determined Moore had been pregnant beyond six weeks “based on the medical staff’s knowledge that the baby had a beating heart and was struggling to breathe.”

Medical records estimated Moore was between 22 and 24 weeks pregnant, placing the fetus at the threshold of viability.

The warrant says a toxicology screening detected oxycodone in the fetus’ blood, though police noted the test would not be able to detect misoprostol. Moore told police she obtained the abortion pills online and got the opioid from a relative.

Moore has been jailed in coastal Camden County since March 4 on charges of murder and illegal drug possession, according to online jail records.

A friend told police that Moore took the abortion pill because she did not want another child.

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How the Police Got Involved

A security guard at Southeast Georgia Health System’s St. Marys hospital called local law enforcement to investigate Moore “after ER staff discovered that Moore had attempted to abort the child,” according to the arrest report.

The security guard who called police had previously worked at the St. Marys Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. She officially left the sheriff’s department on July 7, 2025, but began working security at the hospital on February 24, 2025.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Chaney said the hospital’s disclosure is part of a cooperative relationship with local law enforcement: “They’re law enforcement at the hospital, so they’re not just security officers. They’re actually sworn peace officers in the state of Georgia. And plus your mandated reports and stuff like that. Along those lines, we share information constantly.”

Moore’s friend, who came to the hospital on December 30, told a responding police officer that Moore had used misoprostol and had taken pain medication. Kingsland Police cited Moore’s health records, her own blood work, and the deceased infant’s blood work as evidence.

The arrest report does not cite a search warrant, nor does it say how many weeks pregnant Moore was when admitted.

Georgia’s Heartbeat Law and What It Means Legally

Georgia’s abortion law states that an embryo is legally a person once cardiac activity can be detected. Nearly all abortions in Georgia are illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, often before many women even know they are pregnant.

The warrant refers to Moore’s fetus as “a human being who was born alive and survived for one hour. Under Georgia law, the victim became a person at the moment of live birth.”

Georgia defense attorney Andrew Fleischman, who is not involved in Moore’s case, warned this possibility was always built into the law: “Murder is intentionally causing the death of a person,” adding that “I’m not sure prosecutors are eager to be the first one to jump this hurdle. I think it’s a totally legally permissible case. I think they could do it. I’d be surprised if they go through with it.”

Ultimately, the decision on whether to prosecute Moore for murder rests with District Attorney Keith Higgins of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, who would first have to obtain an indictment from a grand jury. Higgins did not immediately return phone and email messages.

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What Moore’s Family Is Saying

Moore’s mother, Edith Moore, who is a local pastor, described her daughter as a patriot and excellent mother, adding that the situation has created fear and anxiety for Moore’s six-year-old and nine-year-old children.

Edith Moore said of her daughter: “She’s a decent person who is caught up in her circumstances.”

Edith Moore also said she worries about her daughter’s mental state while in jail and believes she is suffering postpartum depression.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Public Defender Council confirmed one of its attorneys is representing Moore. Court records show Moore’s attorney has filed legal motions seeking a bond and a speedy trial.

Advocates and Opponents React

Advocacy group Pregnancy Justice called the case historic and unjust. Senior vice president Dana Sussman said in a statement: “No one should be criminalized for having an abortion,” calling Moore’s case “an unprecedented murder charge for an alleged abortion.”

Sussman also said Georgia’s abortion law “does not contemplate murder charges for someone who has an abortion, and self-managing an abortion is not a criminal act in Georgia.”

On the other side, Elizabeth Edmonds, executive director of the anti-abortion Georgia Life Alliance, said any claim that the charges stem from the 2019 abortion law is “misrepresenting the facts and trying to again make it a fear-mongering thing that Georgia is prosecuting women on pregnancy outcomes.” Edmonds said she believed the murder charge was appropriate, in part because Moore is accused of illegally obtaining and taking oxycodone.

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Broader Context: A National Pattern

A 2024 study by Pregnancy Justice found that at least 210 women across the U.S. were charged with crimes related to their pregnancies in the 12 months following the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. That total was higher than any other 12-month period the group had on record. Most cases involved allegations of substance use during pregnancy.

While other states have sought to prosecute women who had abortions, it is rare for them to be charged with murder as Moore was.

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Sources: AP/CBS News | The Current GA | Georgia Recorder | Reuters | ABC News | Washington Post