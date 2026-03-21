Centered America

Centered America

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TruePatriot's avatar
TruePatriot
11h

This is awful!

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Diane's avatar
Diane
12h

So let’s make her have that baby so the sick fucks in this country can rape and abuse them, abortions for everyone!

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