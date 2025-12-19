Hey everyone,

We knew from the start that this release would focus on Democrats. The files are heavily redacted and largely omit Trump. There is evidence that Trump appears in the records, yet there is almost nothing about him in this release. His name appears to be covered by redactions.

At this stage, we are reporting only on the documents we have obtained and the material that is unredacted. We do not care who is in the photos, whether they are Democrats or Republicans, powerful or unknown. What matters is the evidence of who was involved in harming children, boys and girls alike. Political affiliation, status, or wealth should never shield anyone from accountability.

Former President Bill Clinton appears in a pool with a person believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell and an anonymous woman in this undated photo, released Dec. 19 by the Department of Justice. ( Forbes )

Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson appear in an undated photo, released Dec. 19 by the Department of Justice. ( Forbes )

Former President Bill Clinton is pictured in a hot tub with an anonymous person in this undated photo, released Dec. 19 by the Department of Justice. ( Forbes )

Clinton photographed with Epstein at an unknown date in a photo released by the Department of Justice ( The Independent )

