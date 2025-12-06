Good afternoon,

We now know the boat destroyed in the double tap strike, which killed 11 people, was not headed for the United States but for Suriname. This was reported yesterday, but we are now getting a wider story.

Newly released footage from the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron shows a sniper disabling a smuggling boat with precise gunfire, after which boarding teams seized the drugs and arrested the crew alive. The video makes clear that lethal force in these maritime operations is not necessary.

Boat Destroyed in Double Tap Strike Was Never Bound for the U.S.

Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, who ordered the second missile strike on a suspected drug vessel, told lawmakers that the boat had planned to link up with a larger vessel headed to Suriname and that intelligence suggested the drugs were likely bound for European markets rather than the United States. He argued the shipment might still eventually feed the US market, which he said justified lethal force even after the vessel turned away when it saw US aircraft. TIME

Reporting in outlets such as The Atlantic and Latin Times describes the maritime strike campaign as strategically dubious. It has not touched the major Mexican and Colombian cartels, risks inflaming tensions with regional governments, and appears closely tied to Trump’s long running effort to weaken Venezuela’s Maduro government rather than any carefully targeted plan to disrupt fentanyl and cocaine routes. Latin Times

At the same time, a Pentagon inspector general report found that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive details of planned Yemen strikes on his personal phone using the encrypted app Signal, including timing and aircraft information, in violation of Defense Department protocols and record keeping rules. The watchdog concluded this could have put US forces at risk, although Hegseth had classification authority. AP News

The Guardian and other outlets report that these two scandals together have triggered bipartisan calls in Congress, from legal experts, and from watchdog groups for Hegseth to step down, with critics describing his leadership as reckless and chaotic. Trump continues to defend him, and a Republican controlled Senate so far shows little sign of forcing his removal. The Guardian

New Cannabis Seed Ban Threatens US Genetics Market

A little noticed provision added to the federal spending bill that ended the recent shutdown rewrites hemp law so that “viable” cannabis seeds are treated based on the potential THC levels of the plants they might grow into, not the tiny THC content of the seeds themselves. Seeds from plants that could exceed 0.3 percent total THC are effectively banned. The Guardian

Growers, seed companies and hemp lawyers told the Guardian and specialist outlets that it is impossible to know a seed’s eventual THC profile before the plant matures, so the rule is essentially unenforceable in a rational way. They warn it will wipe out much of the domestic seed market, push genetics underground, and leave only a handful of large, well capitalized firms able to navigate the new restrictions. The Guardian

Critics say the rule will destroy years of work to develop diverse medical and craft varieties, limit options for patients who rely on particular strains, and hand an advantage to foreign breeders while the US surrenders its leadership in cannabis genetics.

National Park Service Reshuffles Free Days to Favor “Patriotic” Dates

The National Park Service plans to drop free entrance on Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth starting in 2026 while adding new “patriotic fee free days,” including President Trump’s birthday, under an executive order that tells the agency to pull back from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and adopt “America first” priorities.

According to reporting by Reuters and other outlets, free days and certain discounts will now be restricted to US citizens and permanent residents, while a new one hundred dollar surcharge is added for many foreign visitors. Officials argue the shift ensures that “taxpayers come first” and that international tourists shoulder more of the cost of the park system. Civil rights groups and park advocates counter that the move is a cultural signal about whose history and presence is valued on public lands.

Congresswoman Pepper Sprayed at Tucson ICE Raid

Arizona Representative Adelita Grijalva says she was hit by pepper spray when she joined protesters confronting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Tucson. Video from the scene shows chaotic clashes, with officers using pepper spray and force against demonstrators who tried to block an ICE vehicle. The Guardian

The Department of Homeland Security says she was not deliberately targeted and that officers used “appropriate” force to clear the area. Arizona Democrats and local advocates have rallied around Grijalva, arguing that if a member of Congress can be caught in the spray, residents should worry about how agents treat migrants and community members with far less visibility or power. Politico

Former DEA Official Charged in CJNG Cocaine and Money Laundering Plot

Federal prosecutors have charged former senior DEA official Paul Campo and associate Robert Sensi with conspiring to traffic cocaine and launder money for Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel. According to court filings, they allegedly plotted to convert cartel cash into cryptocurrency, use real estate deals and shell companies to move funds, and attempted to buy 220 kilograms of cocaine from what they believed was a cartel partner who was in fact a government source. AP News

The case is especially explosive because Campo once held a leadership role in a DEA foreign office. Prosecutors say he leveraged insider knowledge of how investigations work while seeking personal profit. The indictment adds to concerns about corruption inside US law enforcement agencies tasked with fighting the cartels.

Judge Slams Unlawful Deportation, Orders Government to Return Asylum Seeker

A federal judge sharply criticized the Trump administration for deporting Faustino Pablo Pablo to Guatemala in violation of an immigration court ruling that found he faced a high risk of torture if returned. The judge described the government’s conduct as “blatant lawlessness” and ordered officials to bring Pablo back to the United States by 12 December. Politico

Politico reports that this case is one of several in which the administration removed people despite court orders or settlement agreements meant to protect them, reinforcing a pattern of officials treating judicial limits as optional in immigration enforcement.

