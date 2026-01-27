by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Senior U.S. Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as “commander at large” and will be reassigned to his former position in California, according to The Atlantic and multiple people with direct knowledge of the personnel change. Bovino is expected to retire soon after the reassignment, officials said.

CNN reported Bovino’s access to his social media accounts was suspended by the Department of Homeland Security. The social media restriction occurs amid heightened scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement actions following the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti during an operation involving Border Patrol agents.

The broader personnel changes come amid political pressure over the immigration enforcement operation known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which has drawn national attention after multiple deaths and widespread protests.

Homeland Security sources have maintained that Bovino has not been officially relieved of all duties, reflecting conflicting statements from department officials as the situation evolves.

