Good afternoon, everyone.

Federal agencies are in turmoil, outbreaks are spreading, and tensions between government power and the press are rising. From the sudden CDC layoffs to a Chicago journalist detained during an ICE raid, today’s developments show a country under strain across multiple fronts.

Here's the news for today as of 3:59 p.m. EST:

The Trump administration abruptly cut dozens of CDC staffers , including top scientists, epidemic experts, and the entire Washington office. Seventy “disease detectives” and staff from major divisions like global health and the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report were purged in a late-night move.

“Worsening” measles outbreaks have forced quarantine orders for hundreds of unvaccinated students across South Carolina, Minnesota, and Utah. So far in 2025, more than 1,500 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide, raising fears the U.S. could lose its elimination status.

Amid the prolonged government shutdown , military personnel were bracing to miss pay on October 15 . Today, Trump ordered Secretary Hegseth to ensure service members will receive their pay. Meanwhile, use of food pantries by military families has surged.

FAA staffing shortages are creating flight disruptions: 12 air traffic control facilities are already stretched thin. The Secretary of Transportation threatened disciplinary action against controllers protesting the shutdown, calling some “problem children.”

John Bolton faces an ongoing investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents following FBI searches of his home and office. As of now, no charges have been filed.

A mass shooting at a post-homecoming party in Leland, Mississippi left 4 dead and over a dozen wounded. Investigators have not released any suspect information.

President Donald Trump received a COVID-19 booster during his annual physical at Walter Reed, despite previously urging Americans not to get the same shot.

Over 4,000 federal employees from agencies including Treasury, HHS, DHS, and Education have been laid off in the shutdown, provoking lawsuits and bipartisan condemnation.

In Chicago, TV journalist Debbie Brockman was arrested by masked federal agents during an ICE raid . Witnesses described the arrest as “horrifying.”

A massive explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in Centerville, Tennessee destroyed a building and left at least 16 people dead or missing . Local authorities cite prior safety concerns at the site.

President Joe Biden , 82, is undergoing a five-week radiation and hormone therapy course after his prostate cancer was found to have spread to his bones.

The New Orleans Archdiocese is moving closer to a $230 million clergy abuse settlement. Outgoing Archbishop Gregory Aymond has given sworn testimony in the bankruptcy proceedings.

Joshua Wayne Cole of Texas has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges for threatening an Abilene Pride parade, citing “revenge” for the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

