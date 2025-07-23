BREAKING: CNN Releases New Images of Epstein at Trump’s Wedding

CNN has released newly uncovered photos and video showing President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein at two major events in the 1990s: Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples and a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

The footage shows Trump and Epstein conversing and socializing in upscale settings, adding new documentation to their well-known past association. Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019, had attended multiple events with Trump over the years.

While Trump has distanced himself from Epstein, the newly surfaced material sheds further light on the frequency and nature of their interactions during the height of their social lives in New York’s elite circles.

President Trump has not yet publicly responded to the release of the footage.

Sources: CNN

