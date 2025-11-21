Good evening!

I know it’s late, but you deserve to know exactly what unfolded today. We don’t hold back urgent developments from this community, because staying informed is how we protect each other and push back against attacks on our democracy.

If you care about this country and want to protect marginalized people across the nation, please support our work by becoming a free or paid subscriber today

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your evening update:

• Democrats condemn Donald Trump after he called for their death.

Democrats denounced Donald Trump after he accused six Democratic lawmakers who released a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders of “seditious behavior, punishable by death.” Party leaders called his language dangerous, urged him to retract the attacks, and alerted Capitol Police and the sergeant at arms about security concerns. Republicans argued Trump was responding to what they saw as an inappropriate message to the military. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the lawmakers were telling service members to ignore “lawful orders,” saying the president has not issued any illegal ones.

As Leavitt walked off, Collins said: “Karoline, you misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s actually not what they said.”

• Coast Guard quietly removes hate symbol classifications

The U.S. Coast Guard rewrote its regulations so that swastikas, nooses, and Confederate symbols are no longer defined as hate symbols but instead as “potentially divisive.” Lawmakers and internal critics warned that this shift weakens protections and could make it harder to report extremist imagery at a time when the Trump administration is already rolling back rules related to harassment and extremism.

• U.S. military landing sparks standoff on Mexico’s Playa Bagdad

A mistaken landing by American military personnel on Mexico’s Playa Bagdad triggered a tense confrontation after troops posted signs labeling the beach restricted Defense Department property. Mexico removed the signs, launched a boundary review, and condemned the incident. The Pentagon admitted the troops were in the wrong and blamed shifting water depths for confusion, while the episode unfolded against rising tensions after Trump suggested he would approve strikes on drug cartels inside Mexico.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

• Grand jury investigates handling of stalled Adam Schiff probe

A federal grand jury is examining how the Justice Department managed its stalled criminal investigation into Sen. Adam Schiff. Activist Christine Bish received a subpoena seeking her communications with individuals who claimed to be connected to key figures, including former FHFA Director William Pulte and DOJ “weaponization czar” Edward Martin. The inquiry centers on whether people falsely presented themselves as acting on behalf of federal agencies.

• Judge blocks Trump from sending National Guard into D.C.

A federal judge temporarily barred Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. without approval from the mayor. The order stands until 11 December while the administration appeals, pausing Trump’s efforts to send troops into cities that object to his plans.

• Ro Khanna warns officials on Epstein files and raises Mountbatten Windsor

Rep. Ro Khanna said Trump administration officials could face prosecution if they do not release the Epstein records now required by law. He also urged Congress to consider subpoenaing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and stressed that Democrats intend to enforce the release once they regain the majority.

• CDC changes vaccine autism page, sparking backlash

The CDC quietly altered its autism and vaccines webpage to include language that suggests a possible link despite years of evidence showing none. Scientists, pediatricians, former CDC officials, and lawmakers condemned the revision and warned it reflects political pressure from inside the administration, risks harming public trust, and may worsen declines in childhood vaccination.

• Pelosi slams Trump climate stance as COP30 boycott continues

Nancy Pelosi called Trump “the biggest con job in American history” after he dismissed the climate crisis as a global hoax and refused to send a U.S. delegation to the Cop30 summit. Democrats highlighted his ties to the fossil fuel industry while pointing to polling that shows strong voter support for ambitious climate action.

• Ukraine says draft U.S. Russia peace plan demands major concessions

Ukraine confirmed it has received a draft plan shaped by the United States and Russia that would require giving up territory, cutting its army in half, and surrendering long range weapons. Ukrainian officials criticized the proposal as unacceptable, while President Zelenskyy said he will discuss it with Trump to keep diplomatic channels open.

• Israel seizes land at historic Sebastia site as settlers expand

Israel moved to take control of about 450 acres around the Sebastia archaeological area in the West Bank while settlers established a new unauthorized outpost. The move came as settler violence rose, a Palestinian activist was detained, and Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing war crimes for previous mass expulsions from camps.

• Trump removes tariffs on Brazilian agricultural imports

The White House reversed earlier tariffs by eliminating remaining duties on Brazilian goods including beef and coffee. The administration framed this as part of an effort to lower food prices in response to voter anger over rising costs.

• Appeals court pauses release of immigrants detained in Operation Midway Blitz

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of hundreds of immigrants detained during Operation Midway Blitz. The decision reinstates broader ICE arrest powers while the Seventh Circuit considers whether earlier rulings that limited warrantless arrests will remain in place.

• Press secretary defends Trump calling reporter “piggy”

Asked about Trump referring to a reporter as “piggy,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is “frank and honest” with the press and argued that this direct manner is part of why she says Americans reelected him.

• Rep. Nydia Velázquez announces retirement

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress, said she will retire after more than 30 years in the House. She thanked constituents and said it is time for new leadership.

• Senate GOP leader proposes redirecting seized phone record damages

Senate GOP Leader John Thune proposed that any court awarded damages related to seized phone records go back to the Treasury. The idea follows bipartisan criticism of a provision that could have personally benefited Republican senators.

• Capitol subway fire contained without injuries

A small electrical fire broke out on the Capitol subway line running between the Rayburn House Office Building and the Capitol. It was extinguished quickly and no one was injured as fire officials conducted follow up checks.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America