by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have urgent news.

If you value our work here at Centered America, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Your support keeps this work going and allows us to organize and fight back against authoritarianism.

Get 5% off forever

CUBA SHOOTS U.S.-REGISTERED SPEEDBOAT, 4 DEAD

Cuban authorities say four people were killed and six injured after a confrontation between Cuban Border Guard forces and a Florida-registered speedboat near Cayo Falcones off Cuba’s north coast.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry said the vessel had entered Cuban territorial waters when border guards approached to identify it.

Cuban officials claim individuals aboard the speedboat opened fire first , wounding the commander of the Cuban patrol vessel.

Cuban forces then returned fire, according to the government’s statement.

LOCATION AND BOAT DETAILS

The incident reportedly occurred near Villa Clara province , about one nautical mile from the El Pino channel.

Reuters reported the boat was registered in Florida under number FL7726SH .

Authorities have not publicly identified the dead or injured.

U.S. RESPONSE AND INVESTIGATIONS

As of initial reports, it was unclear whether any of those killed or injured were U.S. citizens or legal residents .

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier ordered prosecutors to open a separate investigation with state and federal partners.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) called for a federal investigation and said authorities must determine the citizenship status of those killed.

The U.S. State Department had not immediately issued a public response at the time of early reporting.

WHAT REMAINS UNKNOWN

Independent verification of who fired first.

The identities and nationalities of those aboard the vessel.

The purpose of the speedboat’s presence in Cuban waters.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Sources