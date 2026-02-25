BREAKING: Cuba Shoots U.S.-Registered Speedboat, 4 Dead
Feb 25 | Cuba Shoots U.S.-Registered Speedboat, 4 Dead
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Hey everyone,
We have urgent news.
CUBA SHOOTS U.S.-REGISTERED SPEEDBOAT, 4 DEAD
Cuban authorities say four people were killed and six injured after a confrontation between Cuban Border Guard forces and a Florida-registered speedboat near Cayo Falcones off Cuba’s north coast.
Cuba’s Interior Ministry said the vessel had entered Cuban territorial waters when border guards approached to identify it.
Cuban officials claim individuals aboard the speedboat opened fire first, wounding the commander of the Cuban patrol vessel.
Cuban forces then returned fire, according to the government’s statement.
LOCATION AND BOAT DETAILS
The incident reportedly occurred near Villa Clara province, about one nautical mile from the El Pino channel.
Reuters reported the boat was registered in Florida under number FL7726SH.
Authorities have not publicly identified the dead or injured.
U.S. RESPONSE AND INVESTIGATIONS
As of initial reports, it was unclear whether any of those killed or injured were U.S. citizens or legal residents.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier ordered prosecutors to open a separate investigation with state and federal partners.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) called for a federal investigation and said authorities must determine the citizenship status of those killed.
The U.S. State Department had not immediately issued a public response at the time of early reporting.
WHAT REMAINS UNKNOWN
Independent verification of who fired first.
The identities and nationalities of those aboard the vessel.
The purpose of the speedboat’s presence in Cuban waters.
This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Sources
Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/cuba-says-four-killed-after-speedboat-florida-entered-cuban-waters-opened-fire-2026-02-25/
ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/International/4-people-us-registered-boat-killed-confrontation-troops/story?id=130501458
CBS News
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cuba-florida-speedboat-shooting/
The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/25/cuba-says-border-guards-killed-four-gunmen-on-us-registered-speedboat
