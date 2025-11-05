Good evening!

Today marks the longest government shut down in U.S. history, with the second longest shutdown occurring during Donald Trump’s first term. We have yet to see any progress towards the government reopening, with Democrats and Republicans remaining at a standstill. Republicans in congress are refusing to negotiate with Democrats and hurting the American people in the process.

Yesterday marked a sweeping victory for Democrats nationwide, with landmark wins in both the New York City mayoral race and California’s Proposition 50, each securing commanding margins that signal a decisive shift in public sentiment. Zohran Mamdani’s win will hopefully send a message to the DNC and the Democratic establishment that social democratic policies are what the people want!

Here’s the news for this morning as of 12:00 p.m. EST:

Democrats dominate across the map. Tuesday night’s elections marked one of the strongest showings for Democrats in nearly a decade. The results surpassed even the 2018 “blue wave,” with decisive margins and deep-red flips signaling a sweeping rejection of the current White House.

Spanberger leads a new Virginia era. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger (D) won the governorship by over 14 points, with nearly all votes counted, marking the largest Democratic margin in the state in generations. Democrats also expanded control of the Virginia House of Delegates, winning at least 61 seats and likely rising to 64.

Sherrill flips New Jersey. In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill (D) defeated Jack Ciattarelli (R) by 13 points, cementing another Democratic governorship and closing a decade-long Republican push to reclaim the state.

Georgia delivers a political shock. In Morgan County, Democrats flipped the county from R+47 in 2024 to D+3 in 2025 — a 50-point swing — while statewide Public Service Commission races also shifted blue, ending 25 years of Republican control.

California’s Prop 50 passes. Voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50, allowing mid-decade redistricting and strengthening Democratic representation statewide. Early counts suggest it will exceed Kamala Harris’s previous 20-point statewide margin.

Bucks County school boards turn blue. Democrats swept both the Central Bucks and Pennridge school boards, ousting conservative incumbents who had led anti-LGBTQ and book-ban efforts since 2021.

Cincinnati stays solidly Democratic. The city re-elected its Democratic mayor and maintained a clean sweep of all nine council seats despite GOP criticism and local controversies.

Orlando ousts its last Republican voice. Democrat Tom Keen won a blowout City Commission race, unseating a 13-year incumbent and the board’s only Republican member.

Maine enacts new red-flag law. Voters approved a measure allowing families to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from dangerous individuals, replacing the state’s more restrictive “yellow flag” framework.

Colorado expands free school meals. A state ballot measure passed raising income taxes on households earning $300,000 or more to fund universal meals for all public-school students, expanding the Healthy School Meals for All program.

Trump reacts. President Donald Trump downplayed the defeats, saying, “I don’t think it was good for Republicans,” later suggesting the Senate filibuster should be abolished because without it “Republicans would be impossible to beat.”

Supreme Court tests Trump’s trade powers. The Court heard arguments on whether the president can impose global tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a case that could reshape executive authority over trade.

Shutdown reaches record length. The U.S. government shutdown entered day 36, furloughing 700,000 workers and costing the economy roughly $14 billion in GDP as Congress remains deadlocked over ACA tax-credit renewals.

Louisville crash tragedy. A UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, killing seven people and injuring 11. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the accident.

Japan deploys troops over bear attacks. After 13 people were killed and around 100 injured since April, Japan sent Self-Defense Forces to Akita Prefecture to assist local authorities with containment efforts.

Tragedy in Laos. American teacher Daniel Owen and his son Cooper were stung to death by swarms of insects while visiting an eco-resort near Luang Prabang, a disaster local officials called unprecedented.

Attack in France. A driver intentionally rammed into pedestrians and cyclists on the French island of Île d’Oléron, injuring nine people, two critically, before being detained by police.

DAILY ACTION

While independent reporters expose corruption, corporate outlets are normalizing the Trump administration’s power grabs, treating surveillance, purges, and oligarchic control as “political drama.” The truth is being buried under access journalism.

Today we hit back by flooding newsroom inboxes and advertisers with one clear message: stop laundering propaganda as news.

Here’s what to do:

Email major newsroom editors and demand coverage that centers accountability, not personality. CNN: reliable.sources@cnn.com

NBC: nightly@nbcuni.com

The New York Times: letters@nytimes.com • Subject line: “Start covering authoritarian power as the emergency it is.” • Body:

“Your platform reaches millions. You owe them clarity, not both-sides coverage of a collapsing democracy. Report on surveillance, corruption, and oligarchic influence like lives depend on it, because they do.”

Contact advertisers (the real pressure point): Pick a brand you see sponsoring Fox News or CNN segments.

Message or tag them online:

“You fund networks that normalize corruption. Pull your ads until they report truthfully.”

Amplify independent journalism. Share one verified investigative piece today, from outlets like ProPublica, The Lever, The Guardian, or Center for Media and Democracy.

Tag it with #FloodTheMedia and encourage others to share real reporting. Optional but powerful: Cancel one paid subscription to a corporate outlet and redirect that money to an independent journalist or small newsroom doing real accountability work. Get 5% off forever

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

