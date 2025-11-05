Centered America

Lori
2h

But it’s not his fault he wasn’t on the ballot. Oh yes he was and the blue tidal wave was the result. Maybe he will demolish the whole White House by throwing ketchup at every wall!!

3h

Costello: Abbott, I had the strangest dream last night.

Abbott: What happened?

Costello: I saw Abraham Lincoln. Right there in my living room!

Abbott: Lincoln? You mean the guy with the Gettysburg Address?

Costello: That’s the one! But it wasn’t just a dream - he left his hat! (Costello holds up the tophat)

Abbott: What?! His Hat! What are you going to do with it? Do you want to return it?

Costello: Of course I do! But I need his address.

Abbott: His Gettysburg Address?

Costello: Yes! What is it?

Abbott: What is what?

Costello: His address!

Abbott: Oh, you mean *that*. It’s “Four score and seven years ago.”

Costello: What kind of address is that? Is it a street number?

Abbott: No, it’s a speech.

Costello: I don’t want you to give me a speech. Just give me his address! I want to give his hat back!

Abbott: That *is* his address. It's a famous address, don't you know it?

Costello: If I knew it, I wouldn't be asking you.

Abbott: You had asked me - and I had told you.

Costello: So if I mail this hat to “Four score and seven years ago,” it’ll get to him?

Abbott: NO COSTELLO! Not unless you have a time machine...

(Costello then stares at the audience, smacking his lips)

Costello: I don’t need a time machine, I just need a mailing label!

Abbott: You’re returning a hat to a ghost.

Costello: Then I’ll use ghost mail!

Abbott: That’s not a thing.

Costello: Neither is “Four score and seven years ago”!

Abbott: It’s history!

Costello: It’s confusing!

Abbott: Costello. You're in his future. Lincoln's in your past.

Costello: And, what about this hat? Is it in the future or the past?

Abbott: Well - uh, it's... I don't know. Where did you get it from anyways?

Costello: I told you he left it behind in the dream.

Abbott: Costello, ghosts don't leave things behind in dreams.

Costello: This one did!

Abbott: Tell me Costello - what was the dream about? What happened in the dream that got you so upset?

Costello: Oh, it was scary Abbott! Lincoln told me a government that withholds bread to provoke anger is gambling with the SOLE of its people - I wasn't allowed to eat any fish burgers!

Abbott: That sounds SERIOUS Costello. Fish is what settlers ate when they first came here. They had nothing. So, they went fishing. They caught Salmon, Rainbow Trout and...

Costello: Snappers?

Abbott: How's that?

Costello: Snappers! Lincoln told me to sign up for something called SHWIP SHWIP SHWIP (Costello tries to snap his fingers but can't)

Abbott: Costello, what are you doing?

Costello: I'm trying to SNAP my fingers like Lincoln did. But, they're not being very snappy.

Abbott: I think I know what he meant. Did you sign up for SNAP?

Costello: I did Abbott. And, they said I don't qualify.

Abbott: You don't?

Costello: No! I said I was hungry, and they said I wasn’t hungry enough.

Abbott: Did you tell them you were starving?

Costello: Yes, I did Abbott! Then they told me I was TOO hungry. I had to turn to the black market.

Abbott: The BLACK MARKET?! Did you find it?

Costello: No, it was after things got dark.

Abbott: How about your friends, neighbors, do you have any family? Did any of them help you out?

Costello: Abbott. YOU are my one and only true friend. That's all I have.

Abbott: Oh, I see... Well, there are always soup kitchens I guess. Costello, you don’t need the black market. You need a ballot.

Costello: I already checked my wallet. It’s emptier than a soup pot!

Abbott: Not a wallet, a ballot! You vote with it!

Costello: Ohhh! I thought you said “wallet.” I was hoping it had some money inside. Our president keeps handing out wallets to his cronies like hotcakes.

Abbott: It doesn’t come with money - it comes with power.

Costello: Power? Can I plug something into it?

Abbott: No, Costello! You have the power to tell people what to do. You vote for leaders who fund programs like SNAP!

Costello: I *did* vote! Like peas in a pod. I picked the guy with the best platform.

Abbott: What was it?

Costello: “No bean is left behind.”

Abbott: Costello, progressives won the elections! SNAP might actually get expanded! New York elected a socialist, Virginia got its first woman governor, and Pennsylvania kept all its judges.

Costello: So, I won't go hungry? I'll keep my home, have a doctor, and I won't be stupid?

Abbott: If they pass the right legislation, yes.

Costello: Then I want to vote again!

Abbott: You can vote only once in each election Costello. You'll have to wait for the next one to cast your ballot. Make it count!

Costello: That's my plan!

Abbott: That's a snap decision!

Costello: I was almost about to snap myself.

