Hey everyone,

The first batch of Epstein files have been released. I am reviewing them now. There are a lot of files so it will take a long time to go through them all. I will update you with an early reaction very soon.

The link to the files: click here

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

DOJ Drops First Batch of Epstein Files Online

The Justice Department posted the first batches of records to its “Epstein Library” under a section labeled “Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405)”, organized into four downloadable data sets. Department of Justice

DOJ also placed a privacy warning on the page, saying it made “reasonable efforts” to redact victim and private identifying information, but that sensitive material could still appear given the volume. Department of Justice

The underlying law requires DOJ to publish all unclassified Epstein-related investigative materials in a searchable, downloadable format within 30 days of enactment , with narrow carveouts (like victim-identifying info and limited, temporary withholding for active investigations). Congress.go

The DOJ is still violating the statute if it does not release the full unclassified set by the legal deadline. The Guardian

DOJ leadership has said more records are expected in the coming weeks, which conflicts with the law’s timeline. TIME

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America