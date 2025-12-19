Dec 19 | DOJ Misses Epstein Files Deadline, Breaks the Law
Dec 19 | Afternoon Update
Good afternoon,
The Department of Justice is breaking federal law.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the department will not complete the full Epstein files release today, despite today marking the end of the 30 day statutory deadline.
Here’s your afternoon update:
DOJ Blows Epstein Files Deadline
The Justice Department confirmed it will not release all non exempt Epstein records by the deadline set in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, saying the rollout will come in phases over the coming weeks. The Guardian
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said an initial tranche totals “several hundred thousand” records, with additional batches expected in the weeks ahead, and officials cited victim privacy and review needs as reasons for delay. CBS News
CNN reported internal strain inside DOJ as attorneys race to redact large volumes, with redaction work shifted to the National Security Division and concern that rushed redactions could deepen backlash. KTVZ
House Oversight Democrats released this statement regarding the Trump administration illegally refusing to release all of the Epstein Files.
Brown Suspect Search Ends, Diversity Visa Lottery Suspended
Authorities said Claudio Neves Valente acted alone, killed two people at Brown University, then killed MIT professor Nuno F. G. Loureiro days later, before dying by suicide at a New Hampshire storage facility. AP News
After the suspect’s background became public, the Trump administration suspended the diversity visa lottery program, arguing it was the pathway tied to his permanent residency. AP News
Youth Gender Care Cutoff Proposed For Medicare And Medicaid
The Trump administration proposed rules that would cut off Medicare and Medicaid funding for providers offering gender affirming care to minors, a move critics say would function as a nationwide ban through federal reimbursement pressure. CBS News
U.S. Drug Boat Strikes Pass 100 Dead, Legal Alarm Inside Military
The U.S. military reported additional lethal strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific, bringing the known death toll to at least 104 across dozens of strikes, according to figures cited in public reporting. AP News
The campaign is drawing growing scrutiny in Congress and legal debate about how the targets are designated and what rules govern follow on strikes. The Washington Post
Separate reporting described internal legal concern reaching senior levels, including guidance to officers about seeking counsel if they believe orders are unlawful, amid political fallout tied to the strike program. Newsday
Trump Floats War With Venezuela As Pressure Escalates
Trump said he is not ruling out war with Venezuela as the U.S. increases pressure on the Maduro government, including actions involving Venezuelan oil shipments. Reuters
Kennedy Center Renamed For Trump, Legal Fight Brewing
The Kennedy Center board voted to rename the institution the “Trump Kennedy Center,” a move backed by Trump but condemned by Kennedy family members and others who argue it conflicts with federal law governing the memorial. CNN
Jack Smith Defends Trump Prosecutions Under Oath
Former special counsel Jack Smith testified for more than eight hours behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee, defending his Trump election interference and classified documents prosecutions as evidence driven, not political. Reuters
Trump Orders Fast Track For Marijuana Rescheduling
Trump signed an executive order directing DOJ to expedite moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III for medical research purposes, while keeping existing federal criminal penalties and not endorsing recreational legalization. Reuters
Coast Guard Moves To Explicitly Ban Hate Symbols
The Coast Guard said it will revise workplace policies to explicitly define swastikas and nooses as hate symbols after bipartisan outrage and a Senate hold on a senior nomination. The Hill
Democrats Scrap Public 2024 Autopsy
The DNC said it will not publicly release its internal review of the 2024 election loss, arguing publication would distract from rebuilding, a decision that triggered backlash inside the party. ABC News
“Warrior Dividend” Checks Spark Funding Controversy
The Trump administration announced one time $1,776 “warrior dividend” checks for service members, with reporting noting the payments draw from money originally allocated for housing related allowances, prompting criticism over repurposing funds. Fox News
Alaska Airlines Door Attempt Leads To Federal Charge
A passenger was federally charged after allegedly trying to open an aircraft door mid flight on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737, with other passengers restraining him until landing. NBC
HHS Reviewing Cuts To Childhood Vaccine Schedule
HHS is reviewing plans to reduce the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule at Trump’s direction, a move pediatric experts warned could increase public health risk. Yahoo
FBI Memo Flags Anti ICE Investigations Nationwide
An internal FBI report described criminal and domestic terrorism investigations tied to anti ICE activity across at least 23 U.S. regions, prompting civil liberties concerns about chilling lawful protest. The Guardian
Wisconsin Judge Convicted In ICE Evasion Case
A Wisconsin jury convicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan of felony obstruction for helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE agents, while acquitting her on a concealment count. Reuters
Trump Announces 2026 “Patriot Games” With Trans Athlete Ban
Trump announced plans for 2026 “Patriot Games,” a national high school competition tied to the semiquincentennial and framed as selecting one boy and one girl from each state and territory, while explicitly barring transgender athletes from women’s sports. People
Thank you for fighting.
Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America
