by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, examining whether the Minnesota governor and Minneapolis mayor unlawfully interfered with federal immigration enforcement activities.

According to reporting by the Associated Press and Reuters, the investigation is focused on whether actions or public statements by Walz and Frey could constitute obstruction of federal law enforcement or a conspiracy to impede federal officers during immigration operations in Minnesota.

The probe comes amid heightened tensions between federal immigration authorities and local officials in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, following expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and protests linked to those operations. The Justice Department declined to comment on the investigation.

Mayor Frey responded publicly, calling the inquiry politically motivated. In a statement posted on social media, Frey said the investigation was “an obvious attempt to intimidate” him and added that he would not be intimidated.

Gov. Walz also criticized the investigation, describing it as an abuse of federal power. Walz characterized the move as authoritarian in nature and said his administration has not received formal notice detailing the allegations.

The Justice Department has not publicly identified specific statutes under review, nor clarified whether Walz and Frey are considered targets, subjects, or witnesses. No charges have been filed.

Further details are expected if subpoenas are issued or court filings are made public.

