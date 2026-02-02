by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

Today’s afternoon report is a big one so please read further as there’s a lot of crucial information.

Here’s your afternoon update:

DOJ Published Nude, Unredacted Images of Epstein Survivors

The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice accidentally made public several photographs depicting nude females, including individuals who appear to be minors, without proper redactions during the release of more than 3.5 million pages related to the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigations.

In contrast to most of the materials, these images were published with faces and nudity fully visible, allowing the people shown to be identified.

Some of the photos show individuals who appear to be women or underage girls who are fully nude or partially undressed, posed in ways that involve explicit exposure.

Trump Angry, DOJ Moves to Pull Epstein Files That Could Implicate Him

The Trump Justice Department removed two files that referenced events at Mar-a-Lago involving Donald Trump, described in the records as gatherings referred to as “calendar girls.” Image source: Aaron Parnas Reporting

Trump appears furious in a Truth Social post today over the Epstein files:

Victims’ Lawyers Demand Site Takedown

According to ABC, attorneys for more than 200 alleged victims filed papers asking federal judges to order the DOJ to take down its publicly posted Epstein files website, calling the release an “unfolding emergency” because of repeated redaction failures.

Tulsi Gabbard Whistleblower Report

The Wall Street Journal reported that a classified whistleblower complaint alleging wrongdoing by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been kept under secure handling and has not been fully transmitted to Congress. The complaint was filed in mid-2025.

New Allegations Referencing Harvey Weinstein

Documents in the recent release include an FBI presentation, created after mid-2025, that records an allegation that Jeffrey Epstein instructed an accuser to give Harvey Weinstein a massage. The file says the accuser identified Weinstein from a photo and described a coercive encounter.

Messages About Elon Musk And A New York Times Booking

The files contain emails and messages suggesting Epstein and his contacts were involved in media bookings. A New York Times financial reporter praised an Elon Musk booking, quoted as “The Elon get was epic. You delivered,” in posts circulating around the files.

Grammys Backlash And Presidential Response

At the Grammy Awards, multiple performers and attendees staged visible protests about immigration enforcement, including “ICE OUT” pins and public speeches against ICE policies. Coverage highlights coordinated star statements and red carpet protest symbols.

President Trump publicly criticized host Trevor Noah after a Grammy joke that referenced Epstein. The president called the remark false and threatened legal action.

Offshore Wind Projects Win Court Rulings

The Guardian reports several judges have blocked or enjoined the administration’s stop-work orders on several East Coast offshore wind projects, allowing work to resume on multiple large projects that together total roughly five gigawatts and would serve millions of homes if completed. Developers have secured preliminary injunctions in several cases.

Measles Outbreak At A Family Residential Center

A measles outbreak at the South Texas Family Residential Center prompted ICE to halt detainee movement and quarantine sections of the facility, raising additional concerns about health and safety for detained families and children.

IMPORTANT UPDATE:

Thank you!

Thank you for fighting.