Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa's avatar
Theresa
8h

The most vile incompetent administration

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hail Skadi's avatar
Hail Skadi
8h

The incompetence is unreal. I mean…the DOJ is actively peddling child porn, yall. This is where we are at.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture