Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
3h

We are continuing to witness authoritarian rule attempt to crush the weak, vulnerable and defenders of democracy.

Our ONLY correct answer to this is resist, boycott, protest, oppose and create as much civil disruption as possible while continuing to organize and fight back with unity.

Please don't anyone give up. Don't let the murders of Renee and Alex (and so many others who have died at the hands of these teenage mutant ninja assholes) go unanswered.

