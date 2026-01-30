by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

Folks, I think it’s safe to say that we are in a police state. We have journalists being arrested, paramilitary forces murdering people on the street, and dissent being criminalized.

But now is not a time for fear. They want you fearful. Now is the time to stand up for the people you love, the country you believe in, your family, and yourself.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Epstein Files Flood Out

DOJ released more than 3 million pages in its latest Epstein disclosure, described as part of a broader, multi million page review with redactions to protect victims.

Here is a link to the files: Click Here

The Washington Post reports the dump includes documents posted to the department’s website and comes after criticism over missed deadlines and earlier releases that were heavily redacted or already public.

Journalist Arrest Sparks First Amendment Firestorm

Don Lemon was arrested after covering a protest inside Cities Church in St. Paul that disrupted a service. The charges were unclear at the time of arrest.

A magistrate judge previously rejected prosecutors’ initial attempt to charge Lemon, citing insufficient evidence.

Lemon’s attorney Abbe Lowell called it an “unprecedented attack on the First Amendment.”

A magistrate judge refused to approve the criminal complaint for lack of probable cause.

Federal Arrest Of Georgia Fort

Independent journalist Georgia Fort was arrested by federal agents after livestreaming that officers had a warrant, saying she believed her right to film the demonstration as press was being violated.

Sahan Journal reports she livestreamed agents at her door and referenced a warrant and a grand jury indictment.

Minneapolis Flashpoint Expands Nationwide

Nationwide protests and walkouts are planned across the U.S. today, with organizers urging a “National Shutdown” style action tied to outrage over federal immigration enforcement and the Minneapolis shootings.

“Operation Metro Surge” involved about 3,000 federal agents in the Minneapolis area, and organizers pointed to 250 protest sites across 46 states /

Reuters also reported mixed messages from the administration: border czar Tom Homan signaled a possible drawdown, while President Trump said the deployment was not being pulled back.

FBI Takes Over Pretti Shooting Probe

AP reports the FBI is now leading the investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti , after earlier plans for DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations to lead.

AP also reports DOJ has opened a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s death, with HSI now in a support role.

Separate reporting quotes President Trump labeling Pretti an “agitator” and “perhaps, insurrectionist” after video surfaced showing an earlier confrontation with agents.

Shutdown Clock: Graham Hold, DHS Split, House Still Must Act

Reuters reports shutdown odds rose after a Senate deal stalled, with DHS funding split off for a short extension while broader negotiations continue.

Washington Post reports the stop was driven in part by Sen. Lindsey Graham objecting to provisions tied to senators’ ability to sue over unauthorized surveillance during the Jan. 6 investigation.

Local reporting also describes Graham pushing demands tied to sanctuary-city enforcement , including making it a federal crime for state or local officials to deny federal immigration law.

Even if the Senate moves, a partial shutdown risk remains because the House must act and timing is tight.

Trump Picks Kevin Warsh For Fed Chair, Tillis Signals No

AP reports President Trump will nominate Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair when Powell’s term ends in May 2026 .

Sen. Thom Tillis said he will oppose Warsh’s nomination unless a DOJ investigation involving Powell is resolved, raising confirmation uncertainty.

Reuters also notes Tillis has said he will block new Fed appointments until the legal issue is resolved.

Alberta Separatists Seek U.S. Help, Canada Bristles

Financial Times reports Alberta separatists sought meetings with Trump administration officials and are pursuing another meeting to request major financial backing.

Al Jazeera reports Alberta separatists have sought funding from the Trump administration after reported meetings, while experts cite steep legal and political barriers and limited public support.

PPI Surprise: Wholesale Inflation Runs Hotter

BLS reports the Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.5% in December (seasonally adjusted).

BLS also reports final demand rose 3.0% in 2025 on an unadjusted basis, and details that the December move was driven largely by services.

Mangione: Death Penalty Off Table, Backpack Evidence In

Reporting says a federal judge ruled Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in the federal case tied to the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson .

The judge also allowed key items seized from Mangione’s backpack to be admitted, including a handgun and other materials described in coverage.

Thank you for fighting.