by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

We have a lot of news to cover. Today was a big day. If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Centered America or consider becoming a paid subscriber as it helps us continue this work.

Get 5% off forever

We appreciate all of you! Thank you for being a part of this community. Here’s your update:

Epstein Files Released, Then Withheld Or Redacted Again

The U.S. Department of Justice published over 3 million additional pages related to Jeffrey Epstein, plus more than 2,000 videos and about 180,000 images , saying this brings the total to nearly 3.5 million pages released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

DOJ’s letter to Congress says more than 6 million pages were identified as potentially responsive overall, and that duplication across offices meant the number of non duplicative responsive pages was “significantly smaller.”

The Justice Department said it plans to withhold or significantly redact roughly 200,000 pages from the Jeffrey Epstein records, citing protections tied to attorney client privilege, internal deliberations, legal work product, and other confidentiality exemptions.

DOJ also said the newly released material includes tips sent to the FBI that contained “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Donald Trump, and that DOJ viewed those claims as unfounded .

Survivors criticized the release, arguing that victims’ identities were exposed while powerful men remain shielded, and that the government is still withholding too much. Source: Aaron Parnas Reporting

Specific Names Emerging In Reporting On The New Files

Howard Lutnick planned a lunch with Epstein on Epstein’s private island in 2012, contradicting Lutnick’s public claims that he cut off contact years earlier.

In an interview with the FBI, a survivor told investigators that Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Donald Trump as “available.” She said no sexual encounter took place and described the interaction as similar to the way Maxwell later introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

An FBI memo states that in June 2020 a witness mentioned former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s “relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” but declined to elaborate, citing Bannon’s ties to powerful figures.

Newly released Epstein records include an FBI summary of a 1994 allegation from an anonymous “Jane Doe” who accused Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13 and said Jeffrey Epstein also abused her. The allegation aligns with a lawsuit she filed and later withdrew before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the claim.

Don Lemon Released After Arrest

Don Lemon was arrested and charged in connection with an anti ICE protest that disrupted a service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Associated Press.

AP reports Lemon says he was there as a journalist, not an activist, and he was released without bond .

Georgia Fort, an independent journalist, was also arrested in the same case. Sahan Journal reports she livestreamed before her arrest saying agents were at her door and referenced a warrant and a grand jury indictment.

The case raises major press freedom concerns because the charges are being applied to people who say they were documenting events.

DOJ Opens Civil Rights Probe Into Alex Pretti Killing

DOJ opened a federal civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the circumstances warrant scrutiny.

DHS confirmed the FBI is now leading the probe, according to reporting citing federal officials.

Mass Protests Erupt Nationwide Over ICE Crackdown

Thousands demonstrated in Minneapolis and across the U.S. on January 30, tied to outrage over federal immigration enforcement and the Minneapolis shootings, according to Reuters.

The protests were linked to opposition to “Operation Metro Surge” and described a deployment of about 3,000 federal agents in the Minneapolis area.

Trump Floats White House UFC Mega Event

Donald Trump has publicly claimed a UFC event tied to America250 planning would feature an arena setup at the White House and a much larger crowd watching from outside, with talk of “100,000” people and large screens.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.