Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve O’Cally's avatar
Steve O’Cally
3h

FOUR beefs about Communism in one tweet! Donny’s doing more for American Communist Party recruitment than it ever has had!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy's avatar
Andy
4h

Lincoln said:

"Mr Levin, a founder of Indivisble, has written a remarkable piece of great interest. Not only is it true of your time, it is also relevant to mine."

One goal tomorrow: crush the regime electorally everywhere

https://open.substack.com/pub/ezralevin/p/one-goal-tomorrow-crush-the-regime

"It was indeed common to see some throw up their hands in resignation that democracy was finished, just because the Southerners had declared it so."

"Men folded at the mere mention of the word 'secession'. Fortunately, I did not take the announcement."

"These men lacked imagination and the courage to face a crisis on their own terms. They looked to the enemy instead, for guidance on what it would tolerate. Believe me - this did happen."

"We fought hard to keep our new enterprise a democracy. And, we prevailed. The achievements of our shared nation over the past century affirm that we had chosen rightly.”

"Too many men wait to be told to follow their own conscience. They look for banners and symbols from elsewhere rather than their own capable heads and hearts."

"They themselves were the curators and protectors of the land. My job was to unify the spirit that would recover the great experiment."

"We refused to give up our power to the few Jackals who had tried to destroy it - for their own self-enrichment - against the best interests of all."

"They too wanted us to believe they were unstoppable. If they were so powerful, and had the confidence of every state, the rest of us would have joined them. Instead, we had to fight."

"As each was defeated, they lashed out because they knew they were wrong. Their propositions could not convince us their cause was morally just - neither to our eyes nor in God’s."

"The Trump Regime, and I cringe to use the word, it is truly a Failed Regime - some have even suggested the proper usage is the Regime of Losers - whatever this Regime of Failures does is because it is weak, confused, and literally on the run."

"Authoritarians do fear the vote. In Tuesday's general election, stand with every candidate who is against this Regime. Come in droves. I wish your voice to be heard."

"We held fast to the promise that all men have an equal voice. No regime may undo that truth. Let the ballot be our answer, and if peace prevails in 2028, a fondly remembered legacy."

"Ensure the Regime of Mr Trump loses resoundingly. He and his cohorts have no place in our great society, which he has sought to destroy and endanger so many lives, too many times"

"Mr Trump has never believed the nation was great since its inception. And I have serious doubts he ever will, regardless of what anyone does."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture