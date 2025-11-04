Good morning, everyone!

Today is Election Day, and the momentum is unmistakably on our side. Early polls show Democrats leading in key battlegrounds, with turnout surging across major cities and swing districts. Energy is high, lines are long, and voters are showing up in record numbers. Democrats are on track for a decisive series of victories nationwide.

Here’s the news for this morning as of 11:20 a.m. EST:

Early voting momentum across the country is giving Democrats a strong pre-Election Day advantage. Turnout in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York City shows higher Democratic participation compared to 2024. In several battlegrounds, younger voters surged late in the early voting period, strengthening Democratic chances in multiple statewide and local races.

New York City’s mayoral race leads national attention, where Democrat Zohran Mamdani continues to outpace former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Early voting reflected a younger, more diverse electorate. Donald Trump’s endorsement of Cuomo drew national headlines, but his support may not be enough to close Mamdani’s lead.

In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger is outperforming 2024 benchmarks, with early mail ballots heavily favoring Democrats and turnout in Republican counties falling short of past cycles. The race for Attorney General remains tight, as Democrat Jay Jones challenges the Republican incumbent following weeks of controversy.

New Jersey Democrats hold a clear pre-election edge, with turnout surpassing last year and Mikie Sherrill leading in both mail and in-person voting. Authorities confirmed non-credible bomb threats sent from foreign email accounts to polling sites in seven counties. Law enforcement sweeps delayed voting briefly but did not disrupt operations. Trump hosted a tele-rally urging support for Republican Jack Ciattarelli, calling New Jersey “the race to watch.”

California’s early vote continues to surge, as ballots mailed to every voter and expanded in-person voting centers boosted participation statewide. Both parties have embraced early and mail-in voting, reflecting a major cultural shift from 2020. The University of Florida’s Election Lab reported elevated early voting across the country, a sign of strong engagement from both parties.

Trump sparked international uproar after threatening military intervention in Nigeria, following a Fox News segment about violence in the region. He accused the Nigerian government of permitting the “mass slaughter” of Christians. Officials confirmed that military options, including drone strikes, were discussed internally, though no plans have been approved. Trump’s framing of the conflict as “Christian genocide” is inaccurate and risks inflaming tensions.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is preparing to publicly defend his investigations into Trump, challenging claims of political bias. Smith, who led both federal prosecutions of Trump, has requested open testimony before Congress to address misinformation. Republicans remain divided over whether to hold public or closed-door questioning.

Senate Republicans blocked a proposal to fund SNAP during the ongoing government shutdown, leaving millions uncertain about food benefits. Democrats sought unanimous consent to authorize full November funding, but GOP leaders dismissed the measure as political theater.

The government shutdown has reached 35 days, tying the longest in U.S. history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain unpaid, while flight delays and food assistance disruptions continue to grow. Negotiations between Trump and Democratic leaders remain at a standstill.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at 84 from pneumonia and cardiac complications. As defense secretary and later vice president, Cheney played a defining role in shaping post-9/11 U.S. foreign policy, including the Iraq War.

A Costa Rican man deported in a vegetative state has died, sparking outrage over ICE conduct. Randall Alberto Gamboa Esquivel was detained in Texas, hospitalized, and later flown back to Costa Rica, where he passed away. His family accused U.S. authorities of negligence and inhumane treatment.

Two federal courts halted the deportation of Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam, a Pennsylvania resident held by ICE despite his overturned murder conviction. Vedam, who has lived in the U.S. since infancy, remains detained in Louisiana while legal challenges continue.

Norway’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund will vote against Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay package. The fund, one of Tesla’s largest investors, cited excessive risk and scale ahead of the decisive shareholder vote.

Tragedy struck in Rome as a worker died after being trapped 11 hours in the collapse of the 13th-century Torre dei Conti. The site, under multimillion-euro restoration, remains under investigation for possible negligence after repeated structural failures hindered rescue efforts.

Buckingham Palace announced a major exhibition celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy. “Her Life in Style,” opening in 2026, will feature 200 garments, including her wedding and coronation dresses, to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

Across Pennsylvania, election officials are urging participation in local races for school boards, county offices, and judgeships. Voters were reminded to verify polling sites, bring mail ballots if voting in person, and report any issues to the state’s voter hotline.

DAILY ACTION

Across the country, Republican-led legislatures are quietly rewriting election laws, cutting early-voting days, restricting mail-in ballots, and redrawing district lines to lock in one-party rule. Some of these laws take effect before 2026’s midterms.

Today’s action: make it impossible for them to do it unnoticed.

Here’s what you can do:

Find your state’s election bills – Use the Brennan Center’s State Voting Laws Tracker to see what’s changing where you live. Call your state representative or state senator (find them here: openstates.org) and say:

“I’m a constituent, and I’m calling about current election bills. Will you publicly oppose any law that reduces early-voting hours, limits drop boxes, or purges voter rolls? Voters deserve easier access, not more barriers.”

Email your local election board – Ask how you can help register new voters or volunteer as a poll worker in upcoming municipal or primary elections. Share the facts – Post or text this message to five people:

“Voting laws are being rewritten right now in dozens of states. Check your state’s laws and make noise before they’re signed.”

https://www.brennancenter.org/issues/ensure-every-american-can-vote/voting-reform/state-voting-laws?

