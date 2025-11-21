The Education Department has moved forward with a reclassification that removes nursing and many other advanced fields from the federal definition of “professional degree” programs. This follows the loan restructuring created under President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which divides programs into a “professional” tier with higher borrowing limits and a “graduate” tier with significantly lower caps.

Under the new setup beginning July 1, 2026, students in programs not labeled “professional” are restricted to roughly 20,500 dollars per year and a 100,000 dollar lifetime borrowing cap. This replaces the previous system that allowed nursing and other graduate fields to rely on Grad PLUS loans to cover high tuition and living costs.

According to the Education Department’s adopted list, only a small set of programs will retain professional status. These include medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, chiropractic, optometry, osteopathic medicine, podiatry, theology, law and clinical psychology. Nursing was not included.

The change affects a broad range of degrees beyond nursing. A shared list circulating among universities and advocates shows education, social work, public health, physician assistant programs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, audiology, speech language pathology, business master’s degrees, engineering master’s degrees and counseling and therapy degrees all being downgraded into the lower graduate category.

Nursing organizations have warned that students in MSN, DNP, NP and CRNA programs will lose access to higher federal loan limits previously available. Without Grad PLUS, students face major funding gaps that advanced nursing programs often exceed on tuition alone. Advocates say this will worsen workforce shortages and restrict access to advanced nursing roles.

Professional organizations across affected fields are raising alarms, pointing out that the Department preserved top tier treatment for chiropractic and theology programs while excluding frontline areas like nursing, public health, therapy and social work. They say the new classification does not reflect the training, cost or professional responsibility required in these fields.

