by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

I wanted to bring you this report as it contains video of ICE dragging an elderly U.S. citizen out of his home. He was undressed and was being pulled through the snow.

Before we get into the news, if you would like to support Centered America, we have a ton of new items on our Centered America store:

Shop Now!

We would also be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Minneapolis ICE Shooting: DOJ Declines Civil Rights Probe

The Guardian reports the Justice Department will not open a federal civil-rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Renée Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

St. Paul: Elderly Hmong U.S. Citizen Detained In Underwear

An elderly Hmong man, a U.S. citizen, was detained outside his home wearing underwear and a blanket during an ICE encounter.

ICE agents broke down the door and pulled him out of his home.

The man has no criminal record.

His name is ChongLy Scott Thao

ICE agents forced entry without showing a warrant, moved through the home with weapons drawn, and handcuffed him in front of his 5 year old grandson, who was left crying and visibly distressed.

There were wind chills close to minus 30 degrees. Thao was pulled out of his home in the snow wearing only shorts, a blanket, and Crocs, and forced to walk outside in those conditions.

ICE agents placed him in a vehicle, held him for nearly an hour while questioning and fingerprinting him, verified that he was a U.S. citizen, and eventually returned him to his home.

Minneapolis: Disabled U.S. Citizen Pulled From Car

Minneapolis police leadership criticized federal immigration tactics after video showed agents pulling a disabled U.S. citizen from her vehicle during enforcement activity.

Death In ICE Custody After Minneapolis Arrest

Forbes reports a 36-year-old Nicaraguan man arrested by ICE in Minneapolis later died in federal custody in Texas in an apparent suicide, amid broader scrutiny of detention conditions as the detainee population rises.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

New Poll: Public Backlash Hits ICE Crackdown

A CBS News/YouGov poll finds more Americans now say ICE is being “too tough,” and a growing share believe ICE operations make communities less safe.

CBS reports Trump’s immigration handling in the poll ticks down to its lowest point of his second term.

Greg Bovino Nazi Salute

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino appears to salute troops with a Nazi salute.

NATO War Risk Over Greenland

Trump sent Norway a letter that included language suggesting war could be “on the table” in the Greenland dispute, with the Nobel Prize angle also part of the backdrop. The Guardian

Multiple Republican lawmakers warned the Greenland push risks a direct rupture with NATO, with some describing military action as a mutual-defense scenario and politically catastrophic.

The administration continues framing Greenland as a strategic necessity tied to Russia and China, while Denmark and Greenland reject U.S. takeover demands. The Guardian

EU Prepares Tariff Counterstrike Over Greenland Pressure

European leaders condemned Trump’s tariff threats tied to Greenland and held emergency discussions on retaliation tools, including counter-tariffs and the EU’s anti-coercion instrument.

Reuters reports European officials argue Greenland is already covered by NATO’s security umbrella, undercutting the stated rationale for coercive measures.

Republicans Break Ranks On Greenland Threats

Rep. Don Bacon said an invasion of Greenland would likely end Trump’s presidency, including impeachment risk, per reporting that cites his comments to the Omaha World-Herald.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski publicly argued Greenland should be treated as an ally, not an asset, during a congressional delegation trip.

Sen. Thom Tillis criticized the Greenland tariff strategy as harmful to U.S. business and allies in coverage tied to the tariff fight.

Tillis also delivered a Senate-floor warning framed around Congress as a co-equal branch of government, with coverage and video documenting the remarks.

Epstein Files Deadline Missed By 31 Days

Congress.gov shows the Epstein Files Transparency Act became law on Nov. 19, 2025, with a statutory release deadline of Dec. 19, 2025.

As of Jan. 19, 2026, that deadline is 31 days past. (Calendar difference from Dec. 19 to Jan. 19.)

The DOJ has posted an “Epstein Library,” but the released material remains a small fraction of responsive records and lawmakers and advocates argue the department is still not complying with the law’s requirements.

DOJ Civil Rights Division Reoriented Toward “Reverse Discrimination”

DOJ’s Civil Rights Division has been redirected toward pursuing claims framed as “reverse discrimination,” including targeting DEI and affirmative action related efforts, alongside significant internal departures.

CISA Leadership Turmoil

Politico describes an internal dispute where CISA’s acting leadership attempted to push out the agency CIO, Robert Costello, but the move was blocked after objections from senior DHS political appointees, amid broader staffing and leadership instability concerns.

Courts Unblock Offshore Wind Projects After Trump Halt

Reuters reports multiple federal judges have allowed major offshore wind projects to resume work after rejecting or pausing enforcement of Trump administration stop-work actions tied to national security claims, with litigation ongoing.

Kremlin Claims Putin Invited To Trump Gaza “Board Of Peace”

CNBC reports the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin was invited to join Trump’s proposed “board of peace” connected to a Gaza ceasefire concept, while key details remain unconfirmed and questions persist about what the body would do.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Trump Signals Primary Pressure In Louisiana

Trump publicly backed Rep. Julia Letlow as a potential challenger to Sen. Bill Cassidy, despite Letlow not declaring, reinforcing pressure on Republicans seen as insufficiently aligned.

CENTERED AMERICA UPDATE:

A lot of you have been asking for stickers, magnets, pins, and protest materials. I was finally able to put those on our store and make sure all the products are ethically sourced and affordable.

Centered America Shop

This is not just to sell out or to profit. We know a lot of you have been requesting these items, and we wanted to make it happen. More than that, we wanted to make sure all of us can show unity and be a part of something bigger. We want this logo to be a sign of resistance, of unity, and of coming together to fight this administration and rising authoritarianism.

We can show our unity by coming together and wearing our values.

Part of the reason the Trump administration won was due to constant branding and marketing. We have to fight fire with fire. MAGA wore their merch, waved the flags, and pushed a narrative.

To fight back, we have to wear our values and push back against the red hats.

We added so many new items, including: mugs, keychains, hats, v neck t shirts, face masks, flags, water bottles, phone cases, and bracelets.

Centered America Shop

We want Centered America to be a community and a resistance network, that if you see someone wearing the logo, you know they’re a friend, you know you can trust them.

What you wear, what you put on the back of your car, and what flag you wave all mean something when it comes to resistance.

Go to: centeredamerica.org/shop

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.