by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

It’s been a couple of days since our last report.

There is a lot unfolding today across the Iran war, energy markets, and several major investigations in the United States. We put together a full situation report below that breaks down the most important developments in clear sections so you can follow what is happening.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Zorro Ranch Searched

New Mexico investigators began searching Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch as part of a revived criminal investigation into alleged illegal activity at the property before Epstein’s 2019 death.

Authorities reopened the case earlier this year after the release of new Justice Department files tied to Epstein. The investigation includes allegations that Epstein ordered the bodies of two foreign girls buried in hills near the ranch. The claim is part of the investigative record and has not been confirmed.

The New Mexico Department of Justice said it will “continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.” The current owners of the ranch are cooperating with investigators and granted access to the property.

Pentagon Says Iran Strikes Are Intensifying

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be “yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” adding that it would involve “the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes.”

He said the military campaign remains focused on degrading Iran’s missile systems, drone production, naval forces, and other military capabilities.

Hegseth also emphasized that the administration does not want a prolonged conflict. During the briefing he said, “Our will is endless,” but added, “this is not endless. It’s not protracted. We’re not allowing mission creep.”

School Strike In Iran Remains Under Investigation

Hegseth said reports surrounding a strike near a school in Iran are being taken seriously but that the Pentagon has not yet determined what happened.

“We take things very, very seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” he said, cautioning that open source information alone cannot determine responsibility.

The Defense Department says a full investigation is underway.

Trump Sharpens Threat Over Strait Of Hormuz

Donald Trump escalated his warning to Iran over any attempt to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning the United States would strike “twenty times harder” if Iran interferes with oil shipments.

Officials say protecting the shipping route is critical because roughly one fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait.

Trump also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, with discussions including proposals aimed at ending the war in Iran.

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Tightens Hardline Control

Mojtaba Khamenei has been elevated as Iran’s new Supreme Leader after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier in the conflict.

The previously low profile cleric is considered more closely aligned with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and is seen as a hardline figure within the country’s leadership.

His rise places him at the center of Iran’s political and military command during a rapidly escalating regional war.

Oil Shock Is Now A Global Political Crisis

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could have “catastrophic consequences” for global oil markets if shipments do not resume.

Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel as Middle Eastern production falls and shipments through the strait are disrupted.

Rising fuel prices are already creating political pressure in Washington, where lawmakers worry that higher gasoline costs could damage household finances ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump Freezes Pressure On Congress Around Voting Bill

Trump is pushing Congress to prioritize the SAVE America Act, a Republican backed elections bill that would require stricter citizenship verification and voter identification.

The president said he will not sign other legislation until the bill is passed, writing that it should be lawmakers’ top priority.

The House has already passed the measure, but it faces major hurdles in the Senate because it would need sixty votes to overcome the filibuster.

North Korea Opens Another Front In The Messaging War

Kim Yo Jong condemned the ongoing U.S. South Korea Freedom Shield military exercises and warned they could bring “terrible consequences that are unimaginable.”

She described the drills as a “provocative and aggressive war rehearsal” and said North Korea would continue strengthening its military and nuclear deterrent.

The joint exercises are scheduled to run from March 9 through March 19.

Other Verified Developments

Oren Alexander, Alon Alexander and Tal Alexander were convicted in Manhattan federal court in a major sex trafficking case.

Former Missouri House Speaker John Diehl was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud tied to pandemic relief loans.

Representative Kevin Kiley announced he is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent while still caucusing with Republicans in the House.

Representative Andy Ogles sparked backlash after posting that Muslims “don’t belong in American society,” drawing criticism across the political spectrum.

Thank you!

Thank you for fighting.

