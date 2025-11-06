Good afternoon, everyone!

According to a chilling new report by Wired, the FBI has issued a nationwide bulletin warning of criminals posing as ICE officers to commit robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults. The agency urged law enforcement to identify themselves clearly and cooperate with civilians who request verification. The warning cited incidents across New York, Florida, and North Carolina including cases where impersonators used fake badges, cloned vehicle markings, or demanded sexual favors under threat of deportation. (Wired)

The report notes that the militarized and masked appearance of real ICE operations makes it easier for these individuals to blend in, blurring the line between real and fake enforcement.

ICE itself has a long record of terrorizing the very communities it claims to police.

This erodes public trust, especially in immigrant communities already fearful of ICE. Some states, like California, are now considering laws to require visible identification for all law enforcement officers.

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Here’s the news for this afternoon:

SNAP ruling: Amid the prolonged shutdown, Judge John McConnell ruled that the Trump administration violated his earlier order by failing to pay November SNAP benefits. He ordered the government to deliver full payments immediately, calling the failure to comply “utterly unacceptable.”

FAA cuts: The FAA announced it will reduce air traffic by 10 percent across 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday because of staffing shortages tied to the shutdown. Airports in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and San Francisco are expected to see thousands of cancellations just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Supreme Court ruling: The Supreme Court approved the Trump administration’s rule requiring passport gender markers to reflect sex assigned at birth, reversing Biden-era policy that allowed “M,” “F,” or “X.” The ruling drew sharp dissent from the Court’s liberal justices and leaves ongoing challenges unresolved.

Prince Andrew stripped of titles: As House Democrats investigating Jeffrey Epstein invited Andrew to testify, King Charles III officially removed all of his royal titles, including “Prince,” “Royal Highness,” and “Duke of York,” and ordered him to vacate his longtime residence.

Chicago injunction: A federal judge in Chicago said she will issue an injunction restricting federal agents from using force against peaceful protesters and journalists, citing repeated violations of previous orders and calling the government’s account “not credible.”

ICE deportation halted: Two courts blocked ICE from deporting Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam, a 64-year-old permanent resident whose murder conviction was overturned after 43 years in prison. His immigration case will remain under review while judges assess whether deportation would violate due process.

Teacher awarded $10 million: A Virginia jury awarded teacher Abigail Zwerner $10 million after finding that school officials ignored multiple warnings that a six-year-old had a gun before shooting her. The verdict found gross negligence and emphasized the need for stronger school safety protocols.

Trump drug deal announcement: President Trump announced a new deal with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to discount GLP-1 weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Zepbound under a program called TrumpRx. The plan would lower monthly costs to $50–$350 and expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage, though key details remain unclear.

Tesla pay vote: Tesla shareholders are voting on a nearly $1 trillion compensation plan for Elon Musk. The package would require Tesla’s value to increase eightfold and meet major production and autonomy milestones by 2035, potentially making Musk the first trillionaire.

ICC leak scandal: Leaked files revealed that private intelligence firms working on behalf of a Qatari state unit targeted the woman who accused International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan of sexual abuse. The operation allegedly sought her passport data, hacked accounts, and family details in an effort to discredit her.

DAILY ACTION

Starve the Oligarchs, Feed the People

While the government shutdown drags on and SNAP benefits run dry, the same billionaires who funded Trump’s rise are hosting private galas, building ballrooms, and buying influence. Corporate power is squeezing democracy from the top down.

Here’s what to do:

Move your spending. Skip Amazon, Walmart, and other mega-retailers.

Buy what you need from local stores, co-ops, or worker-owned businesses.

Post about it:

“While billionaires bankroll corruption, I’m spending my money where it actually feeds people, not power.”

Feed your neighbors, not the billionaires. Find a local food bank or mutual aid group: Feeding America or Mutual Aid Hub.

Donate or volunteer an hour this weekend.

If you can’t give time, share their links and raise $5–$10 from your network. Pressure the profiteers. Call Amazon HQ: (206) 266-1000 or Walmart HQ: (479) 273-4000.

Say:

“You profited more than anyone during this shutdown. Will you commit emergency donations to food banks and release your full political contribution lists?”

Share your action. Tag your post with #FeedThePeople and #CenteredAmerica

Invite two friends to do the same.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America