FBI Raids a Georgia Election Office

Reuters reports the FBI executed a search warrant at an election office in Georgia tied to matters related to the 2020 election.

Ilhan Omar Attacked at Minneapolis Town Hall

AP reports Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall; police identified the suspect as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55 , and he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

The U.S. Capitol Police reported 14,938 threat assessment cases in 2025, a major year-over-year increase, released the same day as the Omar attack.

Doomsday Clock Moves to 85 Seconds Before Midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, citing nuclear risk, climate threats, and emerging technology dangers including AI.

U.S. Officially Exits Paris Climate Agreement Again

California’s governor’s office states Trump’s second withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has taken effect. The Hill

Nicki Minaj Declares Herself Trump’s “No. 1 Fan”

People reports Nicki Minaj called herself President Trump’s “No. 1 fan” at a Trump Accounts summit event and pledged funding tied to the initiative discussed there.

Colbert Sets Date for Final Late Show Episode

The Guardian reports Stephen Colbert announced the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air May 21, 2026, and CBS has said the decision was financial.

DHS Report Complicates White House Narrative on Pretti Killing

A preliminary DHS report sent to Congress says two federal officers fired in the fatal Minneapolis encounter involving ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Reporting based on the preliminary account indicates a Border Patrol agent repeatedly yelled that Pretti had a gun before shots were fired, while the report itself does not say Pretti reached for his weapon.

The shooting has intensified scrutiny of federal operations in Minnesota. Early official claims are being tested against video and witness accounts.

Noem Under Fire as Republicans Break Ranks

According to NBC, two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis , have publicly called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, citing lost confidence and disorder surrounding DHS leadership.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are prepared to initiate impeachment proceedings if Noem is not removed.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal workers union, has also demanded leadership accountability tied to the rhetoric and fallout after Pretti’s death.

ICE Blocked at Ecuador’s Minneapolis Consulate

According to Reuters, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry says an ICE agent attempted to enter Ecuador’s consulate in Minneapolis and was stopped by consular staff. Ecuador filed a formal diplomatic protest and asked the U.S. for assurances it will not happen again.

Federal Judge Threatens Contempt, Orders ICE Chief to Court

According to PBS, a federal judge in Minnesota ordered acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear and explain noncompliance with court orders in a detainee case, warning Lyons could face contempt.

The detainee was released after the judge’s escalation.

White House Infighting After “Massacre” Messaging

Reporting indicates White House adviser Stephen Miller pushed DHS to use inflammatory language after Pretti’s death, triggering internal friction as more information emerged.

Fort Snelling Approved as Staging Base for Minnesota Operation

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved DHS and CBP’s request to use Fort Snelling near Minneapolis as a staging location for personnel and equipment.

Palantir Staff Question ICE Work, Leadership Defends Contracts

WIRED reports that Palantir employees criticized and questioned the company’s role supporting ICE and DHS after Pretti’s killing, while leadership defended the contracts internally.

Meta Blocks Links to “ICE List” Website

WIRED reports Meta is blocking users on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads from sharing links to a site that claims to publish names of DHS employees, citing privacy concerns.

TikTok Censorship Allegations Trigger California Review

Reuters reports California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pursuing a state review after allegations that TikTok suppressed content critical of Trump and ICE, while TikTok attributed issues to a data center outage and said it would be inaccurate to describe it as anything other than technical problems.

ICE Confirms Enforcement Presence Around Super Bowl LX

DHS confirmed ICE will conduct enforcement operations around Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, with DHS describing it as part of broader security coordination. KTVU

