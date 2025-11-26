Good afternoon,

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge who handled Ghislaine Maxwell’s case to lift a long standing protective order so they can release large parts of the Epstein record. The request covers nearly every category of evidence collected over years of investigation, including warrants, financial documents, flight manifests, interview notes, and estate files.

Bloomberg’s FOIA Files revealed internal FBI emails describing a huge review effort at the bureau’s Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, with agents and FOIA staff working thousands of hours, nearly 5,000 of them overtime, to process more than 300 gigabytes of Epstein-related data. Bloomberg

Those emails describe a project called the “Epstein Transparency Project,” also referred to as the “Special Redaction Project,” with mandatory training on strict redaction rules and secure-facility protocols. Bloomberg

Separate reporting and FOIA documents show that in earlier phases of the review the FBI repeatedly redacted Donald Trump’s name from certain records, prompting Senator Dick Durbin to press Director Kash Patel on why Trump was flagged for special handling and whether political considerations shaped the redactions.

Even with Congress passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department is still asking the court to allow some information to remain withheld under exemptions related to privacy and ongoing investigations, which means the public is unlikely to see an unfiltered picture of everything the government collected in the Epstein and Maxwell probes.

• A new ICE dataset shows that nearly half of the record high 65,135 people in immigration custody have no U.S. criminal charges or convictions. The numbers represent a more than 2,000 percent year over year jump in detainees with no criminal record, raising concerns about the scope of Trump’s mass deportation strategy and how it conflicts with public claims that enforcement targets the worst offenders.

• The Justice Department revealed that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem personally approved the continuation of deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants despite a federal judge’s order to pause them. The court is now examining why the flights continued and who was responsible for ignoring the ruling.

• Six Democratic lawmakers say they are facing political pressure after learning the FBI wants to interview them about a video where they warned military and intelligence personnel not to follow unlawful orders. Trump has accused them of sedition, while the lawmakers argue their message echoed long standing legal principles.

• A Guardian investigation highlighted the internal legal framework behind deadly U.S. strikes on drug running boats in the Caribbean. The report found that the program relies on a classified opinion centered on collective self defense of partner countries, which differs from Trump’s public statements that frame the strikes as part of an overdose response.

• The Kremlin said a leaked call between Washington and Moscow was intended to undermine peace discussions over Ukraine. The leak appeared days before Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff prepares to travel to Moscow. Kyiv responded with cautious optimism, while Moscow kept to a hard line position. Several Republicans have questioned Witkoff’s role and urged his removal from the talks.

• Fallout over the leak has sharpened scrutiny of Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff. Several Republicans, including Don Bacon and Brian Fitzpatrick, have urged the administration to remove him from any role in the talks. Trump waved off the controversy and described Witkoff’s conversations as normal parts of a negotiation.

• Senate Republicans are preparing a January hearing aimed at questioning the value of federal auto safety requirements, including braking systems and reminder alarms. They argue the rules add costs without proven benefits, while safety advocates say the features save lives.

• Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation signals deeper turmoil inside the GOP as retirements increase and internal disputes grow. Greene has also broken with Trump on several issues, including pressure around the Epstein disclosures.

• ICE has arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the Brazilian mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew. DHS is calling her a criminal illegal alien. Her lawyer says she has no criminal record, previously held DACA status, and is in the process of seeking a green card. Local reporting says Leavitt’s brother confirmed the arrest and that her eleven year old son, who lives with his father, remains in contact with his mother.

• President Trump attacked a journalist as an enemy of the people after a story suggested he is losing energy in office. The criticism echoed his previous clashes with the press.

• In Tennessee’s 7th District, Democrat Aftyn Behn has tightened the special election to within a few points in a district Trump carried by more than twenty. A new Emerson poll shows her down two points as both parties pour money into the race and the President urges Republicans to turn out.

