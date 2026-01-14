Good afternoon,

Our updates over the next couple of weeks will focus on documenting abuses by ICE and other federal agents. The goal is to build a clear, daily record grounded in verified reporting and primary documentation. What we are seeing is deeply alarming. Agents injuring civilians. Raids conducted door to door. U.S. citizens permanently blinded, as happened last night. People killed. People tased until they suffer seizures. People restrained with knees on their necks.

We will still include all other news, but our updates will begin with protest news/ICE news. I think that’s the most important thing going on right now. We have to focus on it.

Please, if you want to get updates on all of it, join us here at Centered America, free or paid.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Federal Agent Blinds Protester In One Eye

A 21-year-old anti-ICE demonstrator in Santa Ana was permanently blinded in one eye after a federal agent fired a projectile labeled “nonlethal” from close range while the man was holding a megaphone.

The victim, Kaden Rummler, underwent roughly six hours of surgery. Physicians reported fragments of plastic, glass, and metal lodged in and around his eye and face, including a metal fragment that came within 7 millimeters of a carotid artery. Doctors said the injury narrowly avoided being fatal. LaTimes

ICE Places Knee on U.S. Citizen’s Neck (Jan 12)

ICE agents detained a U.S. citizen and community volunteer during an incident in Minneapolis, according to accounts from observers. Agents shattered the man’s car window, pulled him from the vehicle, and pointed pepper spray at him while restraining him. Video and witness descriptions indicate an agent placed a knee on his neck during the arrest.

Under Minnesota law enacted after the murder of George Floyd, officers are prohibited from placing a knee on a person’s neck or head in a way that restricts breathing or blood flow to the brain. The man detained is a well known legal observer and community volunteer, raising questions about whether he was deliberately targeted. The incident occurred near Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis ICE Raids Continue

Video from The News Movement:

Maryland Family: Teen Dies Of Cancer While Mother Held By ICE

Reporting from Maryland outlets describes a 15-year-old boy who died of cancer days after his mother was arrested by ICE, with the family saying she was not released in time to say goodbye. KTRE

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Germany, Sweden, Norway Deploy Troops Into Greenland Amid U.S. Pressure

Germany said it will deploy a 13-soldier reconnaissance team to Greenland on a short mission coordinated with European partners, after Denmark requested support.

Reporting also describes Sweden and Norway announcing related deployments connected to Denmark’s Arctic exercise posture.

Denmark said it will expand its military footprint in Greenland, as European leaders warn the U.S. pressure campaign is straining NATO unity.

The U.S. push to acquire Greenland has triggered warnings inside Europe about strain on NATO cohesion. Reuters

The Trump administration says “all options are on the table,” including military action, while also discussing what a “purchase” could look like despite Denmark insisting Greenland is not for sale. NPR

Greenland’s mineral and energy reserves are often estimated in the hundreds of billions or more. NBC News has reported an estimate reaching $700 billion. NBC

Trump Says Federal Money To Sanctuary Cities Ends Feb. 1

Trump said payments to “sanctuary cities” will stop starting February 1, describing them as criminal-protection centers and saying states will have to fund them themselves.

FBI Search Targets Reporter’s Devices

The FBI executed a search warrant at the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, including searches of devices, tied to an investigation involving alleged mishandling or retention of classified materials by a government contractor.

DOJ Memo Claims Broad Authority To Seize Maduro

A Justice Department memo reported by The Guardian says the administration authorized a military raid aimed at seizing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and treated a full international-law analysis as “unnecessary,” relying instead on presidential authority under domestic law. CNN The Guardian

Americans Released From Venezuelan Detention After Maduro Capture

Multiple Americans detained in Venezuela were released, and the State Department called it “ an important step in the right direction ” by interim authorities. NBC

Reuters separately reported disputes over how many prisoners have been freed overall, with rights groups giving lower confirmed counts than the government. Reuters

Iran Crackdown: Death Toll Near 2,600

Reuters reported a rights group estimate putting the death toll approaching 2,600 , as Iran warned of retaliation if the U.S. strikes and Washington took precautionary steps at regional bases. Reuters

Trump told CBS the U.S. would take “ very strong action ” if Iran hangs protesters, without detailing what action. CBS

The Guardian reported the U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave Iran , including via land routes if safe. The Guardian

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

U.S. Pulls Some Personnel From Middle East Bases

Reuters reported the U.S. is withdrawing some military personnel from key Middle East bases as a precaution amid rising tensions. Reuters

CBS also reported reductions at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in the same context of escalating threats. CBS

Pentagon Lawyers Headed To Minneapolis For Federal Prosecutions

The Pentagon is working to surge dozens of military lawyers to Minneapolis to assist federal prosecutions tied to immigration enforcement. CNN

DOJ Declines Civil Rights Probe In Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Minnesota officials said they could not access evidence and described friction around the investigation after the fatal shooting, as DOJ declined to open a civil rights investigation. PBS

Multiple DOJ prosecutors resigned amid fallout tied to the decision not to investigate the shooting as a civil rights case. The Guardian

ICE Agent Data Leak

Personal information tied to roughly 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol personnel was allegedly leaked online. AOL

Senator Slotkin Says She Is Under Federal Investigation

Reuters reported Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she is under federal investigation after appearing in a video urging members of the military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders, with the administration accusing participants of “seditious” behavior. NBC

Other outlets reported heightened security concerns and legal blowback around the investigation.

Ford Suspends Worker After Trump Confrontation; Union Backs Him

Trump responded with an obscene gesture after a worker heckled him at Ford’s Dearborn facility, and that the worker was suspended. TWP

The UAW said it supported the worker and criticized Ford’s move. The Hill

China Posts Record $1.2 Trillion Trade Surplus

Reuters reported China ended 2025 with an approximately $1.2 trillion trade surplus, with exporters redirecting toward markets outside the U.S. despite tariff pressure. Reuters

Nexstar–Tegna Merger Fight Lands At FCC And Capitol Hill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office published a letter urging the FCC and DOJ to scrutinize Nexstar’s proposed acquisition of Tegna. SENATE

The Washington Post reported the deal would pressure ownership rules and drew attention to FCC leadership’s posture toward consolidation. TWP

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.