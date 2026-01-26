Centered America

Common sense
4h

Protesting peacefully is what needs to be done at this point in the fight. Breaking hotel windows is not going to help the right side of history folks.

Again, it was reported in MN over the weekend that ICE is changing tactics and are dressing as civilians in civilian clothing to hide amongst protestors. They are also emailing families disguised as school officials to try to lure kids to schools and say they are safer there.

Folks, they are going to continue to stoke fear and violence and giving them reason to do it will not help. Protest. Bang your drums and scream/play music. But DONT vandalize businesses! If you see someone ready to do it, stop them. This will end badly for every there and also around the country. Not saying be silent. But vandalizing a hotel will NOT get what we need which is an impeachment of the entire administration

Danita Hamilton
4h

Now there going after the media. What next they will kill them too for doing their jobs. This is seriously getting out of hand they will kill anyone now. No matter what or who you are.

