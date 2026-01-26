by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Today is Monday, January 26th. We have a dense update for you today, but we’ve organized it to be fast and easy to follow. We hope you’re doing well. Today’s update covers much of the last two days.

Late last night, independent journalists in Minnesota reported that federal agents and ICE were staying at a Home 2 Suites hotel. Protesters gathered and entered the hotel in an effort to pressure ICE to leave. We have video documenting these events.

Anti-ICE Protestors Storm Hotel Where ICE Was Staying

(Footage from Oliya Scootercaster - FreedomNews.TV)

Anti-ICE demonstrators attempted to enter a Home2 Suites hotel they believe was housing ICE agents, leading to a standoff with hotel security at the lobby entrance.

Anti-ICE demonstrators broke hotel windows at a location they believed was housing ICE agents, with shattered glass and debris visible inside the lobby.

A CBP agent is seen standing in the doorway of the Home2 Suites hotel in Minneapolis holding a long gun, asking aloud why local police were not present.

Border Patrol agents were seen aiming firearms toward members of the press as officials reportedly prepared to remove federal personnel from the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Minneapolis.

Federal agents fired tear gas and flashbangs outside the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Minneapolis, forcing reporters to the ground while attempting to break up the crowd.

White House And DHS Messaging Under Fire

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called it “defensive” and said it looked like someone arrived “to inflict maximum damage” and kill law enforcement.

Reporting says DHS, not the FBI, is leading the federal investigation, drawing scrutiny given the circumstances.

Trump said he is sending his “border czar” Tom Homan to Minnesota as political and legal pressure intensifies.

Courts Move Fast: Evidence, Use Of Force, And The “Surge”

A judge blocked DHS from ‘destroying or altering’ evidence after the murder of Alex Pretti.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison is expected in court seeking to end the immigration operation described in coverage as “Operation Metro Surge.”

Funding Fight: Democrats Threaten DHS Shutdown Over ICE Money

Schumer said Senate Democrats will not provide votes to advance the DHS funding bill if DHS funding remains attached, citing abuses and lack of reforms.

The standoff raises risk of a partial shutdown as the deadline approaches.

Multiple Democrats who often back funding deals signaled opposition after the shooting, according to coverage of the Senate whip count.

Voter Rolls Demanded As Minnesota Reels

AG Pam Bondi demanded access to Minnesota voter registration records, citing authority “as authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1960.”

Minnesota officials publicly rejected the demand and framed it as coercive amid the immigration crackdown.

Celebrities Come Out Against ICE

A growing number of high-profile figures are publicly condemning ICE in the wake of Alex Pretti’s killing. Below is a roundup of statements and actions from celebrities responding to the shooting: Olivia Rodrigo shared a post on Instagram denouncing the killing, referring to ICE as a “murderous federal agency terrorizing an American city,” calling for accountability, and voicing solidarity with Minnesota. Jamie Lee Curtis posted tribute artwork honoring Alex Pretti and Renée Good, writing “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!” and urging the public not to look away from the violence. Mark Ruffalo said footage of the incident showed what he described as a “cold-blooded murder” carried out by an “occupying military gang,” adding that the U.S. has gone to war over less. Pedro Pascal amplified multiple posts challenging ICE and disputing the official narrative of the shooting, including messages calling for the agency to be abolished. Janelle Monáe shared resources encouraging followers to contact their representatives and push for defunding ICE. Megan Stalter called the situation “pure evil,” urging continued activism and prayer while sharing ways to pressure lawmakers. Lin-Manuel Miranda boosted a post from the National Immigration Law Center reading “ICE GET OUT.” At the Sundance Film Festival , Olivia Wilde , Natalie Portman , and other Hollywood figures wore “ICE OUT” pins and used red carpet appearances to condemn ICE as violent and abusive following recent fatal protest-related shootings. Ariana Grande reposted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s message accusing ICE of sowing violence and calling to “Abolish ICE.” Chrissy Teigen amplified posts from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urging resistance and calling on Senate Democrats to block ICE funding, while also sharing journalist Molly Jong-Fast’s skepticism of officials whose statements conflicted with video evidence. Busy Phillips published a lengthy Instagram caption urging followers to call representatives, protest, boycott supporters, and vote pro-ICE officials out of office, writing that authorities will “keep murdering people and lying.” Chrishell Stause re-shared a post arguing the crackdown is not truly about immigration, citing state-by-state undocumented population data, and said watching the “cold blooded” video was “stomach turning.” Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a selfie paired with an explicit anti-ICE message reading “F*** ICE.” Julianne Hough reposted an image highlighting Pretti’s desire to help humanity and reacted with a broken-heart emoji. Kaia Gerber shared a neighbor’s account describing Pretti as a community ICU nurse and peaceful protester, placing blame on what the post described as out-of-control ICE agents for destabilizing the neighborhood. Halsey re-shared Mamdani’s anti-ICE post and also boosted Texas lawmaker James Talarico’s call to unmask and prosecute those involved, rejecting what he described as “secret police.” Maren Morris reposted video of the incident with a content warning and said it appeared to show an “execution” angle. Christie Brinkley shared video clips and wrote that the administration had “blood on their hands,” calling for “ICE OUT.” Hilary Swank reposted an ACLU message demanding “ICE OUT OF MINNEAPOLIS NOW.” Justin Theroux shared a video highlighting Pretti’s work as a VA ICU nurse and added the message “Rest in Peace Alex Pretti.”



Second Amendment Blowback From The Right

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said it is “deeply concerned” about the fatal shooting of a legally armed permit holder and emphasized protecting lawful carry rights.

Sports, Unions, And Crowds Turn Minneapolis Into A National Flashpoint

The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement defending protesters’ free speech rights and offering condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renée Good.

Minnesota pro teams and major employers signed a public letter urging officials to work together on “real solutions,” per ESPN coverage.

Facebook Post From Alex Pretti’s Nursing Student

Italian Journalists Threatened By ICE While Reporting

Two journalists from Italian state broadcaster RAI were threatened by ICE agents while filming in Minneapolis, sparking political backlash in Italy, according to reports and video posted by the program.

Private Jet Crashes During Maine Snowstorm

An AP report says a Bombardier Challenger business jet with eight aboard crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport as the winter storm hit, with the FAA and NTSB investigating.

UK Announces “British FBI” Plan

The British government says it will unveil plans for a National Police Service, widely dubbed a “British FBI,” to handle complex investigations such as counterterrorism and fraud.

China Opens New High-Level Military Probe

AP reporting says China’s Central Military Commission vice chair Zhang Youxia is under investigation, part of a continuing high-level anti-corruption purge.

Georgia Pushes Toward A Data Center Moratorium

A proposed Georgia bill (HB 1012) would pause data center development statewide until 2027, amid concerns over energy, water, and costs, according to Georgia and national reporting.

Winter Storm Slams Large Swaths Of The U.S.

A major winter system has driven mass cancellations and widespread disruption across multiple regions, with AP reporting tying the storm to thousands of canceled flights and significant impacts on infrastructure.

Trump Claims “Discombobulator” Used In Venezuela Raid

The Telegraph reports Trump claimed the U.S. used a classified pulsed-energy weapon he dubbed “the Discombobulator” during a raid he said captured Nicolás Maduro, and he suggested similar action could expand elsewhere.

⸻

