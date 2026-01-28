Centered America

User's avatar
Marsha Sipple's avatar
Marsha Sipple
14h

Are they on leave without pay or are we still paying the murderers?

Michelle Boydston's avatar
Michelle Boydston
13h

This a$$hole should be detained in police custody and no bond or special treatment either. Qualified immunity is the problem along with police unions and ALEC. This is a huge FU to Alex and it needs Governor Walz to step in and demand that he be detained in jail custody until such time that he goes through his due process and then sentenced to life in prison no bond, no get out of jail free card, and no sympathy for what he intentionally did to Alex 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 !!! These Leo’s are taught to shoot first and answer questions later but rarely does this happen. The precedent was set by Chauvin and the other officers and these so called ICE agents deserve the same life in prison no special treatment and no getting pardons and definitely no PC and no special treatment whatsoever. The precedent is there and they should get the same sentences.

