by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Reminder: everyone is welcome here , but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Minnesota Update: Agents Placed on Leave

According to The Guardian and ABC 6, two federal officers involved in the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti have been placed on paid administrative leave , according to a CBP spokesperson, who said: “The two officers involved are on administrative leave. This is standard protocol.”

Trump told ABC News he plans to “de escalate” federal tactics in Minnesota , while saying operations will continue.

Trump also told reporters: “You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns,” when asked about the Pretti case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is “on the ground” in Minneapolis and announced arrests of 16 people charged with assaulting federal law enforcement.

Rand Paul Breaks With The Administration On Pretti Narrative

On Fox, Sen. Rand Paul questioned official claims about what happened, saying: “When people watch that video and the government tells them, ‘Well he was assaulting the police officers,’” Paul said. “No American believes …”

Shutdown Threat Hits Capitol As DHS Funding Fight Escalates

Democrats have threatened to block DHS funding in response to the Minnesota enforcement fallout , raising the risk of a shutdown if Congress cannot reach a path forward. NBC

If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

Trump Attacks GOP Senators Calling For Noem’s Ouster

After Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis became the first Republican lawmakers to publicly call for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to lose her job, Trump called them “losers,” according to reporting on his comments. The Hill

Pro Trump European Leader Reportedly Alarmed By Trump’s “Psychological State”

Politico reports that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico privately raised concerns to other European leaders about Trump’s “psychological state,” including describing Trump as “dangerous,” citing diplomats familiar with the conversation.

Fed Expected To Hold Rates Steady Despite Trump Pressure

Reuters reporting based on an economist poll said all surveyed economists expected the Fed to hold its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75% at the late January meeting.

Trump Moves To Override Local Rules In LA Wildfire Rebuilding

Trump signed an executive order aimed at speeding rebuilding after Los Angeles wildfires by bypassing city and county building regulations and ordering an audit tied to federal hazard mitigation grants, according to local reporting.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.