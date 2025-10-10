Federal Judge April Perry issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s plan to federalize the Illinois National Guard. (WBEZ)

If you believe in what we’re doing, please become a paid subscriber and stand with us. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

In her oral ruling, Judge Perry said she “sees no credible evidence there is a danger of rebellion in the state of Illinois,” questioning the administration’s justification for military involvement. (WTTW)

The court cited constitutional protections and federalism concerns, emphasizing that the Posse Comitatus Actrestricts the domestic use of military forces unless specific conditions are met. (NBC Chicago)

The ruling comes after Illinois and the City of Chicago filed lawsuits against the Trump administration earlier this week, arguing the order was politically motivated and a violation of state sovereignty. (Reuters)

The White House has not yet commented on the decision, but officials are reportedly preparing an appeal. (The Guardian)

Thanks for reading! Please subscribe to stay with us!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America