It feels good to be back after taking yesterday to rest and reset. I'm coming into today with more focus, more clarity, and a lot more energy to push this week forward with you.

The day opened with a heavy wave of developments, so we pulled together a full news brief to bring you up to speed on everything unfolding.

Here’s your afternoon update:

• A federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia has dismissed the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.

The judge ruled that Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan had been installed in violation of the statute governing interim U.S. Attorney appointments and the Appointments Clause. Because she was the sole official who signed Comey’s indictment, all actions tied to her appointment were void. The ruling also applies to the prosecution of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which will be dropped unless it is refiled by a properly appointed U.S. Attorney. Comey cannot be charged again because the statute of limitations has already expired.

• The ruling emphasized that Halligan’s appointment exceeded the limits of 28 U.S.C. 546 and could not be cured by later ratification.

The judge cited Supreme Court precedent requiring that actions taken by improperly appointed officials be set aside and carried out again only by officials who have lawful authority. The decision opens the door for additional challenges against any actions that took place during Halligan’s tenure.

• The Department of Defense issued a rare statement announcing an investigation into Navy Capt. Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.).

Officials said they are reviewing allegations that could lead to his recall to active duty for court martial or administrative action. The statement highlighted that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ and pointed to the statute that penalizes attempts to undermine the loyalty or morale of U.S. forces. The announcement followed Trump accusing Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers of sedition and calling them traitors.

• Trump spent the weekend elevating QAnon themed content.

He reposted multiple AI created images portraying himself in heroic roles. He also circulated familiar slogans from the movement, including “Remember your oath,” “Tick tock,” “Q+,” “Do it Q,” and “Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming.” He also boosted posts urging military tribunals rather than standard court proceedings.

• Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez questioned Trump’s stability after he said Democratic lawmakers should face jail or death.

Democrats say his escalating tone is partly aimed at distracting from political pressure over inflation, foreign policy strain, and public anticipation of the Epstein records release. Trump has continued to combine threats toward opponents with claims of executive accomplishments while facing criticism over falling polls.

• The Justice Department asked a judge in Florida to reconsider releasing long protected Epstein grand jury transcripts.

The department argues that the newly signed law requiring the release of all DOJ held Epstein documents within 30 days creates a basis for unsealing the material. The statute does not specifically mention grand jury records, leaving uncertainty about how much will ultimately be made public.

• The United States and Ukraine reported progress on a revised peace framework after intensive talks in Geneva.

The plan, shaped by pressure from Washington, is described by European leaders as pushing Ukraine toward giving up key territory. Zelenskyy is seeking a path that avoids weakening Ukrainian sovereignty. Moscow says it has been excluded from the discussions.

• Former Trump administration lawyers warn that the president’s newest pardons show a pattern of personal and political favoritism.

This batch included mass pardons for January 6 defendants and a pardon for billionaire ally Changpeng Zhao. Critics argue Trump is using clemency to reward loyalty, protect allies, and signal that certain illegal actions are acceptable if done for his benefit.

• Trump suggested giving Americans 5 thousand dollar checks from projected DOGE savings, but the idea stalled.

No payments were issued because the program did not generate meaningful savings. DOGE has since been reduced as a standalone initiative.

• Public health officials warn the United States could lose its measles elimination status.

Record outbreaks driven by declining vaccination rates and large unvaccinated communities, especially in Texas, have created continuous transmission chains. Health leaders say regaining elimination status would be difficult if it is lost.

• The Trump administration designated Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and associates as part of a foreign terrorist organization tied to the Cartel de los Soles.

The move expands sanctions and broadens potential military options as the United States positions additional forces in the region. Polls show major public opposition to military action.

• Trump is privately urging billionaire Larry Ellison to revive one of his favorite retired film franchises.

Sources say he is attempting to use Ellison’s influence in Hollywood and his connection to Paramount’s parent company to bring the franchise back.

• The administration is preparing a new health care plan as enhanced ACA subsidies used by nearly 22 million Americans near expiration.

Without action, premiums could rise sharply next year. Democrats want a clean extension tied to reopening the government. The White House is pushing a broader cost proposal instead.

• The United States boycotted the G20 summit in South Africa.

The boycott left the United States absent from a milestone meeting that emphasized Global South priorities. The ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency was left incomplete.

• Months after its high profile launch, the Trump Mobile T1 phone has not shipped.

Customers who placed 100 dollar deposits still have no device. The company has altered design images and removed its claim that the device was made in the United States while continuing to collect preorder money.

• In Wisconsin, Morgan Geyser briefly went missing after disabling her monitoring bracelet.

She was found asleep at an Illinois truck stop with a companion and was returned to custody.

• Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 12 thousand years.

Ash plumes rose as high as 14 kilometers and drifted across parts of Yemen, Oman, India, and northern Pakistan. No casualty reports have been issued.

• Israel says it killed senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai in an airstrike on southern Beirut.

The strike killed five people and injured twenty eight. Tabatabai has long been designated by the United States as a senior military leader involved in operations in Syria and Yemen.

• The National Zoo announced that Asian elephant Nhi Linh is pregnant.

This is the zoo’s first elephant pregnancy in twenty five years, with ultrasound imaging showing healthy development and preparations underway for a winter birth.

