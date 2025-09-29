Centered Americans,

Today’s news brief is a long one. There is a lot happening, and I encourage you to read through it all so you stay in the loop. We need all hands on deck in spreading accurate information and shaping the conversation.

Before we dive in, a quick reminder: if a shutdown happens, we need to be clear about who is responsible. The blame lies with Donald Trump and his administration for refusing to compromise and for blocking protections for healthcare access. Do not let this be blamed on Democrats!

I also want to share that the Centered America team — Sharad and Gavin — will be live this Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST with Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, and Evan Fields. We will be talking about what it means to truly center the conversation. This might become a standing discussion every Wednesday!

Here’s your news for today:

Government Shutdown

Shutdown Standoff Deepens

With just over a day until a possible shutdown, negotiations have turned toxic. President Trump and GOP leaders are rejecting Democratic demands to restore Affordable Care Act subsidies in the funding bill, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Leader Hakeem Jeffries insist on protecting healthcare access. According to a senior White House official, Trump reviewed the Democrats’ proposals and said, “on second thought, go f*** yourself,” underscoring the collapse in talks. Both sides are bracing for a prolonged fight.

Culture & Entertainment

Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Super Bowl

The NFL confirmed Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. He called it a tribute to his people and culture. MAGA-aligned commentators slammed the choice, citing his criticism of Trump and U.S. immigration policies.

Dolly Parton Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Country legend Dolly Parton delayed her December 2025 Caesars Palace residency due to health challenges requiring procedures. She reassured fans she isn’t retiring, rescheduling for September 2026.

U.S. Politics & Policy

Trump Moves to Tax Foreign Films

President Trump announced a sweeping plan to impose 100% tariffs on all movies produced outside the U.S. The legality and implementation of the measure remain unclear.

Harris Fires Back at Phoenix Awards

Speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation gala, Vice President Kamala Harris labeled Trump an “unchecked, incompetent, unhinged president” and urged Democrats to “fight fire with fire” ahead of the midterms. She criticized his cuts to healthcare and domestic deployments of troops, while noting Jimmy Kimmel’s recent reinstatement as a rare pushback against government pressure.

Oregon Sues Over National Guard Deployment

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek filed suit against Trump’s order deploying 200 National Guard troops to Portland, calling it “illegal” and based on “social media gossip.” Federal officials insist they were activated under authority to suppress rebellion, but state leaders say Portland is peaceful.

Last night, a protestor was dragged away by Federal Agents in Portland.

Trump Escalates Attacks on Wray

In an NBC interview, Trump accused former FBI Director Christopher Wray of misconduct and suggested the DOJ may be investigating him. He repeated the debunked claim that 274 FBI agents were in the January 6 crowd.

Missouri Republicans Push New Map

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law a Trump-backed congressional map that dilutes Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in Kansas City by stretching it into GOP-leaning rural counties. Critics say the change weakens minority representation.

Courts & Legal

Supreme Court Weighs Epstein-Linked Appeal

At its annual “long conference,” the Supreme Court reviewed Ghislaine Maxwell’s petition to overturn part of her conviction. Her lawyers argue Epstein’s 2007 Florida non-prosecution deal shields her, but the DOJ disputes that. Justices also considered cases on gun rights, social media immunity, and vaccine mandates.

Depo-Provera Litigation

Pfizer faces growing lawsuits alleging the contraceptive shot caused meningioma brain tumors. More than 1,300 cases have been filed and consolidated in a Florida MDL; Pfizer argues stronger warnings were blocked by FDA and is pressing a pre-emption defense.

International

Zelenskyy Proposes Joint Air Defense

Ukraine’s president called for a multinational air shield with Poland and allies to counter Russian drones and missiles. France, Germany, and Sweden are sending systems and troops to Denmark ahead of EU summits as drone incursions rattle NATO’s eastern flank.

Moldova’s Pro-EU Party Wins Majority

President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity secured just over 50% of the vote, beating pro-Russian rivals amid widespread interference attempts. Observers reported bomb scares and disinformation campaigns during the election.

Petro Visa Dispute

The U.S. revoked Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa after he joined a pro-Palestinian rally in New York and urged U.S. troops to disobey Trump’s orders. Petro accused Washington of violating international law.

Domestic Security & Violence

Michigan Church Attack Leaves 4 Dead

A gunman drove into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township before opening fire and setting the building ablaze. Authorities said four people were killed and eight injured, with possible explosive devices discovered. Worshippers shielded children as police shot the attacker within minutes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called it a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

Southport, NC

Three people were killed and at least five wounded at the American Fish Company bar Saturday night. Police identified the suspect as Nigel Max Edge, 40, calling the shooting “highly premeditated” at a “targeted” location. He fled by boat and was arrested; charges include three counts of first-degree murder.

New Orleans, LA

A 33-year-old visitor from Chicago was killed and three others injured in a Bourbon Street shooting early Sunday. NOPD says the victim was an innocent bystander; detectives are reviewing video and seeking tips. No arrest has been announced.

Military & National Security

Quantico, VA

President Donald Trump is set to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s large gathering of hundreds of senior military leaders on Tuesday. The Pentagon says Hegseth will address standards and the “warrior ethos.” Trump’s late addition has tightened security and heightened scrutiny.

Campaigns & Elections

NYC Mayoral Race

Mayor Eric Adams ended his third-party re-election bid, though his name will still appear on ballots. His exit could benefit Andrew Cuomo in a field that includes Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Comey Indictment Fallout

After former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on obstruction and false-statement charges, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he has “no faith in Trump’s judicial system,” calling it one of the president’s worst assaults on democracy.

Shutdown

White House Meeting : Trump will meet Monday with Schumer, Jeffries, Johnson, and Thune as a possible shutdown nears. Republicans insist Democrats first pass a seven-week extension; Schumer is pressing for “serious negotiations” on health care as part of any deal.

Thune’s stance : Senate Majority Leader John Thune says avoiding a shutdown is “totally up to the Democrats,” holding firm on the House-passed seven-week bill before talks on other issues.

Federal workforce exodus : As the Deferred Resignation Program winds down, reporting indicates over 100,000 federal workers are set to depart, though estimates vary widely.

Dilley detention concerns: Legal monitors report prolonged, inhumane conditions for families at ICE’s South Texas Family Residential Center, citing water, sleep, medical, and education issues.

