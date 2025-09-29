Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
Sep 29

Under Oregon, you said someone was dragged off by national guards last night. It implies it happened in Portland. But that would be false.

There are no National Guard here yet. Please clarify.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Centered America
Wanda's avatar
Wanda
Sep 29

White House is disgraceful and everyone in it! It has become an overran cult!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture