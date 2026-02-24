by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

FedEx is seeking a full refund of tariffs it paid under President Donald Trump’s emergency trade orders, following a Supreme Court decision that struck those tariffs down.

FedEx filed its lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Court of International Trade. The company is asking for a complete refund of all duties it paid under tariffs imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as IEEPA. The lawsuit names the United States and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as defendants.

The case comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority when he used IEEPA to impose sweeping global tariffs. The Court held that the law is a sanctions statute and does not authorize broad import taxes.

Because the tariffs were deemed unlawful, FedEx is now seeking restitution. The company has not publicly disclosed the total amount it is seeking to recover. However, executives previously said tariff policies could have roughly a $1 billion impact on company profits.

This lawsuit could be the first of many. Estimates suggest more than $175 billion in tariff revenue collected under IEEPA could potentially be subject to refund claims, though the Supreme Court did not directly order refunds. Lower courts will now determine whether companies are legally entitled to repayment and how that process would work.

The outcome could have major implications for presidential trade authority and for companies that paid billions under the now-invalid tariff program.

