Good afternoon!

Before we get into the news, welcome to Centered America!

Centered America is a non-profit organization uniting disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the Democratic Party into one that truly represents the people. We defend constitutional and democratic principles, fight oligarchy and fascism, and empower citizens through truth, activism, and engagement to protect our democracy.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Here’s the news for this morning as of 3:00 p.m. EST:

FAA Slashes Flights Amid Staffing Collapse

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to cut flights by up to 10% at forty major airports. The move has already canceled hundreds of daily flights, with airlines offering refunds and rebooking as travelers brace for major disruptions across the country.

Here’s a list of all airports affected:

Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding

A Rhode Island federal judge directed the Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits by Friday, rejecting the plan to issue only partial aid during the shutdown. The Justice Department plans to appeal. Senator JD Vance called the ruling “absurd,” while President Trump argued that food assistance was being extended to people “who didn’t need it.”

Supreme Court Allows Trans Passport Ban to Stand

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration’s rule barring transgender and non-binary people from selecting passport gender markers that match their identity to take effect while litigation continues.

U.S. Expands Lethal Strike Campaign

The U.S. carried out another deadly strike in the Caribbean on a suspected drug-trafficking boat, killing three. This brings the death toll of the Trump administration’s anti-narcotics campaign to roughly seventy. Many of those killed may have been civilians, as officials have not presented public evidence that the vessels posed a threat. Critics say the operations risk escalating tensions around Venezuela.

Democrats Sweep 2025 Off-Year Elections

Democrats scored sweeping victories in deep-red and swing regions, flipping long-held Republican seats and winning control of key local governments. Voters also passed progressive ballot measures nationwide. The results mark a clear sign of public frustration with Trump’s leadership and growing momentum for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Orbán Visits Washington Seeking Trump–Putin Meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is in Washington aiming to broker a Trump–Putin summit and secure exemptions from U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. Orbán’s real goal is to boost his domestic image before Hungary’s 2025 elections by securing a high-profile Trump visit, raising concern among European allies and Ukraine supporters.

Vance Warns of Coming Shutdown Hardships

Vice President JD Vance warned that Americans will soon feel “serious, tangible hardships” from the government shutdown, as hundreds of thousands of federal employees remain either furloughed or working without pay.

Pelosi to Retire After Nearly Four Decades

Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek re-election, closing a historic career that included becoming the first female Speaker of the House and leading Democrats through two decades of congressional battles.

Trump Touts Affordability, Dismisses Critics

Trump dismissed affordability concerns as a partisan “con,” claiming that groceries, gas, and Thanksgiving meals cost less under his presidency and pointing to inflation rates near three percent. His message contrasts sharply with voter unease about rising living costs that fueled Democratic gains in this week’s elections.

Rubio Quietly Backs Vance for 2028

POLITICO reports that Senator Marco Rubio has privately told allies he sees JD Vance as the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination and would support him. Party insiders say Trump favors a potential Vance–Rubio ticket, reflecting early maneuvering to inherit his political movement.

Russia Warns U.S. Over Nuclear Testing

Moscow urged Washington to clarify its stance on possible nuclear test resumption, warning that ambiguous signals from the U.S. could trigger retaliatory steps from other nuclear powers.

Trump Blocks Congressional Oversight on Venezuela Strikes

The Senate rejected a Democratic measure requiring Trump to seek congressional approval before launching military operations in Venezuela, leaving his authority over escalation intact.

China Commissions Its Most Advanced Carrier

China officially commissioned the Fujian, its first domestically built aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults and next-generation jets, marking a milestone in its push to rival U.S. naval power in the Pacific.

UPS Cargo Plane Crash Kills Thirteen

The death toll from the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville rose to thirteen after investigators confirmed the pilots’ identities. Officials say a wing caught fire and an engine detached shortly after takeoff. The NTSB is now examining the aircraft’s maintenance records as the local community mourns.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here , but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

Trump Unveils Plan to Lower GLP-1 Drug Costs

Trump announced a plan to make weight-loss medications more affordable, including expanding coverage through public insurance programs. The first oral GLP-1 treatments are expected to cost around $150 per month for initial doses.

Man Catches Fire in Qantas Lounge

Panic erupted at Melbourne Airport when a man’s lithium power bank exploded in his pocket inside a Qantas business lounge. He suffered minor injuries, and the lounge was briefly evacuated as staff and passengers rushed to extinguish the flames.

Antonio Brown Arrested and Extradited

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was extradited to the U.S. from Dubai on an attempted-murder charge after allegedly firing a gun during a Miami altercation following a boxing match. One bullet reportedly grazed the victim’s neck.

DAILY ACTION

Stand With Food-Security, Not Shutdown Politics

The federal government shutdown has entered its 38th day. A federal judge has ordered the Donald Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November, after the administration initially planned only partial payments.

Meanwhile, flight cancellations and major service disruptions continue across the country as federal workers go unpaid and safety protocols falter.

Today, you’re not just watching, you’re acting.

What you can do today:

Call your U.S. Senators and Representative. Say:

“I demand you pass full funding for SNAP and end the shutdown now. Thousands of people face hunger while Congress stalls.”

Send a tweet or post tagging your lawmakers:

“.@Senator [Name], you’re watching people go hungry while the shutdown drags on. Fund SNAP now. #FeedThePeople”

Share a personal story or ask someone you know how this is affecting them. Post it with the tag #FeedThePeople , and encourage others to share.

Donate to or volunteer at a food bank or mutual-aid network today. While the federal government stalls, people are still struggling.

Amplify media coverage of this ruling and the shutdown’s impact. Make noise. Make it visible.

Centered America T-Shirts!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America