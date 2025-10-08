Centered America

Centered America

Blue lynx
Oct 8

😡😡😡

Andy
Oct 8

Conversations with Lincoln:

"This is not the Republican Party I knew of. It has become a barnyard ruled by fear. Were he to speak with the tongue of angels, it would still be drowned by the stench of his own conceit."

"Damn it Abraham. If you won't say it, then I will: he is a hideous anus which came off the back side of a cow! He jumps around none the less, and marches about the yard as if he had a share in it like a pigeon! Make everything 'great' again. Hmphhh! It was better when hell had left it alone."

"LORD," Lincoln roared with laughter, "Is that a new gentleman's toast, Samuel?"

"He's an ass," Mark Twain said.

They both stared at the ground. Twain looked around for a better word, but there was none to be found.

He sighed about another gap in his vocabulary. And, then it dawned on him: "hole."

"An ass hole?" Lincoln looked puzzled, "I never heard of that breed. What kind of ass is it?"

"You know..." Twain tried to see his backside and nodded back towards it, "What we were talking about..."

"Oh..." Lincoln chuckled. "That is MOST appropriate. Samuel, you have a way with words which I never did. But, I often wish I had."

