BREAKING: Flights Delayed in Chicago and Nashville as FAA Staffing Shortages Worsen During Shutdown
Oct 7 | Shutdown cripples FAA operations, forcing hours-long flight delays and cancellations at major U.S. airports
Air travel across the U.S. is being heavily disrupted today as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) struggles with severe staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown. The shortages have led to major flight delays in Chicago and Nashville, with ripple effects spreading nationwide.
According to Reuters and CNN, the shutdown has forced the FAA to reduce the number of flights allowed in and out of major airports to match available air traffic control staff. Many controllers are currently working without pay, while others have called out sick, leaving towers across the country short-handed.
At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Axios reports that flight arrivals are delayed an average of 40 minutes due to limited tower staffing. The FAA expects O’Hare to remain understaffed through tonight, restricting the number of takeoffs and landings allowed per hour.
In Nashville, WPLN reports that the FAA has temporarily suspended flight operations, a move known as a “ground stop,” because there aren’t enough air traffic controllers available to safely manage takeoffs and landings. Delays there are now averaging over two hours.
Politico confirmed this marks the second day of widespread air traffic slowdowns as the shutdown halts training, hiring, and overtime pay for FAA staff.
Travelers are advised to check their flight status regularly, allow extra time at airports, and avoid tight connections, as delays continue to spread across major hubs throughout the afternoon.
Sources: Reuters | Axios Chicago | WPLN Nashville | Politico
