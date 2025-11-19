Good afternoon!

As the Trump administration pushes a massive economic package with Saudi Arabia, the White House is now presenting it as a solution to America’s rare earth and critical mineral dependence. The deal includes new U.S. linked refineries in Saudi Arabia, major tech and energy partnerships, and a sweeping investment pledge that the administration says could reach one trillion dollars over time.

Officials are framing this as a strategic move to shift key supply chains away from China, but it also comes with a complicated reality. Saudi Arabia’s leadership is using these deals to expand its global influence, strengthen the kingdom’s mining and tech sectors, and deepen ties with Washington at a moment when many Americans are still uneasy about Mohammed bin Salman’s record, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

At the same time, a separate controversy is resurfacing. Former White House official Eugene Vindman is urging the release of a 2019 phone call between Trump and the Saudi crown prince that took place after the CIA concluded MBS ordered Khashoggi’s killing. Vindman has described the contents of that call as disturbing, although no transcript has been released.

Together, these developments create a picture that is bigger than any single investment number. The administration is presenting the Saudi partnership as an economic and national security win, while critics see a growing dependence on a foreign government with a troubling human rights record. As these deals move forward, the public is left to weigh whether the promised benefits justify the cost of tying U.S. critical mineral supply chains so closely to Saudi Arabia.

While there is no evidence of an explicit deal linking Trump’s business income to the new U.S.–Saudi mineral and weapons agreements, the pattern raises obvious conflict of interest questions. Saudi Arabia invested heavily in ventures benefiting Trump and Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law), and now the kingdom is receiving major strategic, economic and defense advantages from the administration. That overlap does not prove a deal, but it absolutely creates the appearance of one

• Rep. Eugene Vindman says the Trump call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was “shocking” and worse than the Zelensky call. Vindman says he reviewed the call while serving in the Trump White House and wants it released publicly, raising questions about Trump’s defense of the prince after the Khashoggi murder and about potential financial ties.

• Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Justice Department will release its Epstein investigation files within thirty days following the mandate from Congress. She said DOJ will aim for maximum transparency while withholding victim identities and any details tied to ongoing investigations. The release is expected to reveal new information about Epstein’s activities and connections.

• House Republicans subpoenaed Epstein’s financial records from JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of a widening inquiry into how federal authorities handled Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This move continues even as Congress forces the release of DOJ’s files.

• A former U.N. investigator said she was shocked and angry at Trump’s dismissal of intelligence linking the Saudi crown prince to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, warning that his remarks help legitimize an authoritarian leader with a long history of human rights abuses.

• A federal prosecutor revealed that the indictment against James Comey was never presented to or voted on by the full grand jury, and the defense says this flaw should invalidate the case. A prosecutor also said he was ordered not to say whether career DOJ lawyers recommended against bringing the charges.

• Judge James Boasberg will restart a criminal contempt inquiry into Trump era officials who continued deportation flights to an El Salvador prison despite a court order. He is seeking sworn declarations or testimony to determine who directed the violations, after a whistleblower claimed DOJ leadership planned to ignore the court.

• A Republican push to censure Democratic delegate Stacey Plaskett over text messages with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing failed 209 to 214, triggering chaos on the House floor and disputes within the GOP. Democrats then pulled their own planned censure of Rep. Cory Mills, adding to the turmoil.

• A Trump appointed FEMA review task force recommended keeping the agency intact despite Trump’s earlier claim that it should go away. It is not yet clear whether Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will accept those recommendations.

• Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff publicly posted a message on X that appeared to expose the identity of an anonymous source for an Axios report on peace talks, raising concerns about his handling of sensitive information.

• A Department of Homeland Security auditor was arrested in a Minnesota sting after messaging what he believed to be a seventeen year old girl. He told officers “I’m ICE” during the arrest and was placed on administrative leave.

• The Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release a standalone October jobs report because the record shutdown prevented normal data collection. October’s figures, which are expected to show job losses connected to roughly one hundred thousand federal workers resigning through a deferred program, will be included in the November report.

• Reuters reports that the United States told President Zelenskyy that Ukraine is expected to accept a U.S. drafted peace framework that requires Kyiv to surrender territory, reduce its military, and make other concessions to end the war, with Washington pressing Ukraine to accept the core terms.

• An FBI intelligence specialist sued the bureau after being fired for displaying a Pride flag with supervisor approval, alleging political retaliation under Director Kash Patel and asking to be reinstated.

• A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status for more than six thousand Syrians, ruling the termination was likely illegal during the ongoing legal challenge.

• Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged GOP donor Ken Griffin to support a challenger to Rep. Byron Donalds in the 2026 governor’s race, but Griffin has declined, leaving Donalds well funded and backed by Trump.

• NASA released images of interstellar comet 3I ATLAS showing a bright point with a faint tail. Scientists expect more observations ahead of its December nineteenth flyby at about one hundred seventy million miles from Earth.

• President Trump nominated Stuart Levenbach to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, allowing acting director Russell Vought to remain in place past his legal limit as he continues efforts to weaken the agency.

• Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding was charged in the killing of a federal witness, accused of placing a bounty to stop the case against him. The United States raised its reward for information on his capture to fifteen million dollars, warning he is being protected in Mexico.

