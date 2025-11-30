BREAKING: Four Killed, Ten Injured At Child’s Birthday Party In California

Good afternoon,

It’s getting pretty cold here in St. Louis, Missouri where Centered America is incorporated. We got a good amount of snow on Saturday, and by the time I woke up this morning it was already melting. As pretty as it is, I’ve always hated the snow, so I’m looking forward to skipping December and January in Missouri while I’m in Las Cruces, New Mexico with my co-director, Gavin.

We're both pretty excited to work with Indivisible while we're both down in New Mexico and to keep pushing Centered America onto every possible social media platform.

Four dead after 14 people are shot at child’s birthday party in Stockton

Police in Stockton, California say fourteen people were shot at a family gathering on Saturday night, with four victims now confirmed dead. The attack happened at a child’s birthday party near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue just before 6 p.m. local time, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that about 14 people were hit by gunfire and that early indications suggest the shooting may have been targeted, although details about any suspect have not been released. Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee wrote that he was in contact with public safety officials and would be “pushing for answers.” Reuters

Noem says National Guard shooting suspect was radicalized in the US and attacks “activist” judges over deportation flights

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that U.S. authorities believe Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan immigrant accused of ambushing two National Guard members near the White House, was radicalized after arriving in the United States.

She told NBC’s Meet the Press that investigators think Lakanwal became radicalized while living in Washington state and that officials are still seeking information from his family and community. Lakanwal, 29, entered the U.S. in 2021 through the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome evacuation and was later granted asylum under President Trump’s administration in April 2025. Reuters

Noem’s television interviews also revived scrutiny of a separate controversy over deportation flights. She denied defying a federal judge’s order when she allowed flights carrying Venezuelan detainees to continue to El Salvador earlier this year, and instead blamed “activist” and “radical” judges for trying to stop the operation.

Reporting and court filings show that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had ordered flights to return, while the administration used the Alien Enemies Act to send alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador’s Cecot prison, a move that is now the subject of an ongoing contempt inquiry. The Guardian

Trump’s overall and economic approval fall to new second term lows

A new Gallup poll finds President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has dropped to 36 percent, down five points from earlier in the fall and the lowest level of his second term, with 60 percent of Americans saying they disapprove of the job he is doing.

The survey, conducted from November 3 to 25 during the prolonged government shutdown and off-year elections, shows declining support among both Republicans and independents compared with the previous month. Gallup notes that the current figure is close to Trump’s all-time low of 34 percent recorded in 2021 at the end of his first term. Gallup.com

Separate polling reported by outlets such as CBS News and Axios indicates that only about a third of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, with rising prices and affordability concerns driving dissatisfaction even among some Republicans who previously backed his economic agenda. Axios

US and Ukrainian officials meet in Florida to try to advance a deal to end the war

In Hallandale Beach, Florida, U.S. and Ukrainian officials met on Sunday for another round of talks on proposals to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expected the discussions to deliver “more progress” toward a framework that would leave Ukraine “sovereign, independent and prosperous.”

The Ukrainian delegation is now led by national security council secretary Rustem Umerov, who took over as chief negotiator after the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal. Reuters

The meeting took place at the Shell Bay club near Miami, a private venue developed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, and also included Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the American side. Umerov publicly thanked the United States for “hearing” and “supporting” Ukraine, while Kyiv officials said they hoped to hammer out details of proposals that were first outlined during earlier talks in Geneva. Reuters

Trump commutes sentence of GPB Capital executive convicted in Ponzi-style fraud case

President Trump has commuted the seven-year prison sentence of David Gentile, the former chief executive of private equity firm GPB Capital Holdings. Gentile was convicted of securities fraud in August 2024 after the U.S. Justice Department under President Biden argued at trial that GPB paid investor distributions using new investor money instead of business earnings, a structure prosecutors described as a Ponzi scheme.

He was sentenced in May 2025 and had served only a short portion of his term when the White House granted clemency. Reuters

After news of the commutation, a White House official told Reuters that the government’s Ponzi-scheme characterization was “profoundly undercut” by GPB’s disclosures to investors and argued that prosecutors had failed to tie any fraudulent misrepresentations directly to Gentile, while also citing concerns about allegedly false testimony at trial. The Justice Department has not yet commented publicly on the commutation. Reuters

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America