by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate across multiple fronts, with rising U.S. casualties, regional spillover, and mounting political pressure in Washington.

As always, every major claim referenced in this report is backed by sourced reporting. You can find the full source list at the bottom of this post.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Iran News:

U.S. Death Toll Rises To Four In “Operation Epic Fury”

U.S. Central Command said three U.S. service members were killed and five were seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury, with additional minor injuries.

Reporting later confirmed a fourth U.S. service member died from injuries sustained in the operation.

Kuwait Mistakenly Shoots Down Three U.S. F-15s

Kuwait’s air defenses mistakenly shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets during active combat.

All six aircrew ejected safely and were recovered in stable condition. An investigation is underway.

British Base in Cyprus Hit by Drone Strike

A drone strike hit the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

Officials attributed the strike to an Iranian-made drone believed to have been launched from Lebanon.

Damage was limited and no casualties were reported.

Pentagon Told Congress: No Evidence Iran Planned To Attack U.S. First

Pentagon officials told Congress there was no intelligence indicating Iran planned to attack U.S. forces first.

Briefers cited Iran’s longstanding missile program and proxy network as risks but did not present evidence of an imminent strike before the joint operation.

Trump On Casualties And Iran’s Post-Khamenei Future

President Trump said the strikes “knocked out” many possible successors, leaving no clear replacement.

He said of Khamenei, “I got him before he got me,” referencing prior alleged assassination plots.

Trump also said the operation could last weeks and warned casualties could rise beyond those already confirmed.

Tankers Damaged, Strait Risk Spikes, War Insurance Pulled

The conflict has disrupted global shipping around the Strait of Hormuz.

Multiple tankers have been damaged, with fatalities reported among crew members.

Marine insurers are cancelling war-risk coverage, raising costs and increasing hesitation among operators to transit the area.

Qatar Halts Major Gas Exports

Qatar halted LNG production following attacks on facilities.

Energy markets reacted sharply amid concerns over supply disruptions through the Gulf.

Congress Moves Toward War Powers Vote

Lawmakers are preparing a vote on a war powers resolution that would require congressional approval for continued military action against Iran.

Sharad Swaney | Iran War Analysis

What began as a targeted U.S.–Israel operation is now touching multiple theaters, from Gulf air defense mishaps to a direct strike on a British base in Cyprus. Each additional geography increases the number of actors who could be pulled in, intentionally or accidentally. The conflict footprint is widening, and with it, the risk of miscalculation.

The administration’s “imminent threat” justification is also facing sharper scrutiny. Congressional briefings indicating there was no clear intelligence showing Iran planned to strike U.S. forces first are intensifying political debate in Washington. That gap between public rationale and classified assessment could shape both domestic support and the durability of the operation if casualties continue to rise.

Markets are reacting less to rhetoric and more to shipping risk. Even without a formal closure of the Strait of Hormuz, insurance pullbacks and vessel rerouting are already constraining throughput. The hesitation alone can tighten supply chains, drive energy volatility, and amplify global economic pressure. In this phase of the conflict, perception and risk pricing may matter as much as direct military action.

Non-Iran News:

Supreme Court Weighs Gun Ban For Illegal Drug Users

The Supreme Court is considering whether a federal law barring unlawful drug users from possessing firearms violates the Second Amendment.

Measles Surge And Vaccine Mandate Fight

The United States is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades.

Public health experts warn that weakening school vaccine mandates could increase hospitalizations and deaths.

India And Canada Reset Ties, Aim For $50B Trade By 2030

India and Canada agreed to pursue a comprehensive economic partnership targeting $50 billion in trade by 2030.

Venezuela: Machado Says She Will Return In Coming Weeks

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she plans to return to Venezuela in the coming weeks ahead of expected political developments.

Florida Rescue: Missing Man Found Trapped In Mud

A Florida man missing since Valentine’s Day was found trapped shoulder-deep in mud near a sand plant.

He was rescued after a multi-hour operation and is expected to recover physically.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources