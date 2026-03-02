Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scfriedley's avatar
Scfriedley
4h

Now 4 of our American soldiers have been slaughtered by Trump’s illegal battle, and he could care less. We’re a Gold Star family and Trump and the rest of them have no idea how it feels. Put Baron in uniform and send him to Iran. See how it feels Mr. President. Let’s end this NOW!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture