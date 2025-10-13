Good afternoon.

As the humanitarian and political fallout from the Gaza–Israel conflict continues, today brought a fragile moment of relief and renewed controversy. The ceasefire deal has been agreed to by both Hamas and Israel, and the release of all 20 surviving hostages in Gaza, alongside nearly 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, marked the largest exchange since the war began. Yesterday, Donald Trump declared “the war is over.” Yet the moment was quickly overshadowed by President Trump’s call, during a Knesset address, for Prime Minister Netanyahu to be pardoned, a move drawing global criticism as Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 67,000.

Across the U.S., tensions remain high: Vice President J.D. Vance says the administration may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces domestically, and the shutdown continues to ripple through agencies, airports, and communities. Abroad, California pushes a first-of-its-kind food reform law, Typhoon Halong devastates Alaska, and the Nobel Committee honors the economics of innovation.

Here’s the news for this morning as of 11:49 a.m. EST:

• Hostage Exchange and Casualty Update:

All 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza have been freed; four bodies of victims killed in captivity are being returned to Israel. Hamas secured the release of about 1,900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Gaza health officials report more than 67,000 deaths since Israel’s 2023 offensive, with famine conditions worsening in the north.

• Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu in Knesset Speech:

President Donald Trump addressed Israel’s parliament, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pardoned in his corruption case. The speech came ahead of a major Middle East peace summit in Egypt attended by over 20 world leaders, including the UK’s Keir Starmer, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, and Canada’s Mark Carney.

• Vance Signals Possible Military Deployment Under Insurrection Act:

Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed the administration is considering invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops in U.S. cities amid legal blocks on federalizing National Guard units. He cited “rising crime,” though FBI data shows violent crime has fallen sharply in the past year. Critics warn the move could deepen tensions between Washington and Democratic-led states during the ongoing government shutdown.

• Sea-Tac Airport Rejects DHS Political Video:

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport refused to air a Department of Homeland Security video featuring Secretary Kristi Noem that blamed Democrats for the shutdown. Officials said airport screens will remain non-political and instead display information for unpaid federal employees affected by the shutdown, which began October 1.

• Sean Duffy Labels “No Kings” Protest ‘Paid Antifa Demonstration’:

Former congressman Sean Duffy accused organizers of the “No Kings” protest of being “Antifa-linked and paid,” though he presented no evidence. Protest organizers have denied the claim, calling it an attempt to delegitimize lawful dissent.

• CDC Reverses Layoff Notices After System Glitch:

Federal health officials confirmed that a “system error” accidentally sent termination notices to CDC employees amid the shutdown. The staff were not actually dismissed, and the glitch has been corrected.

• Tariffs Hit German Manufacturer Krone:

German farm-machinery giant Krone has halted U.S. exports after new tariffs on more than 400 steel-derived products forced European exporters to prove detailed origin and weight documentation for each component. The rule change has disrupted trade and raised costs for American consumers.

• California to Phase Out Ultra-Processed Foods in Schools:

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law making California the first U.S. state to ban ultra-processed foods from school meals. Regulators must define which foods qualify by 2029, with full removal mandated by 2035.

• Typhoon Halong Devastates Western Alaska:

The remnants of Typhoon Halong brought catastrophic flooding and hurricane-force winds to coastal Alaska. Homes were destroyed in the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, where rescue operations are ongoing and the state has expanded its disaster declaration.

• 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics:

The Nobel committee awarded the 2025 prize to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their research on innovation-driven growth and the concept of “creative destruction,” which links scientific progress to sustained economic development.

• Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Controversy:

Inmates at the federal women’s camp in Bryan, Texas, have reportedly complained that Ghislaine Maxwell receives preferential treatment after a private chapel meeting triggered increased lockdowns. Reports claim Maxwell has been granted private workouts, escorted movements, and special meal deliveries. The Bureau of Prisons has not commented on the allegations.

⸻

