Good morning, friends.

We haven’t posted a news update in a few days, so I want to update you all on everything that’s happened since Saturday.

Before we dive into the guide, thank you to everyone who’s become a paid subscriber or preordered a Centered America T-shirt. Together, we’ve raised money toward care packages for veterans and marginalized communities.

Here’s all the news you missed the past couple days:

Organizers report that nearly 7 million people joined over 2,700 global events for the second No Kings Day, surpassing the first by at least two million.

New York City: Police confirmed over 100,000 participants and no arrests.

Chicago: Tens of thousands marched through downtown.

Los Angeles: Over 50,000 protesters gathered across the city.

Philadelphia and Boston: Estimated over 100,000 participants each.

San Francisco: Thousands formed a “Vote Yes on Prop 50” human chain along Ocean Beach.

San Diego: Police reported more than 25,000 people peacefully protesting with no arrests.

St. Louis: We had a great turnout, even though it was pouring down rain.

Las Cruces, NM: Gavin, the co-director of Centered America, set up a table and helped hand out water and snacks, as well as information about Centered America to people in the community.

Governor Gavin Newsom Orders I-5 Closure After Live Artillery Incident at Camp Pendleton

A 17-mile section of I-5 was temporarily closed as Marines conducted a 250th-anniversary live-fire demonstration that crossed the freeway. The U.S. Marines launched an investigation after a 155mm artillery round may have detonated outside the impact area. No injuries were reported, but officials condemned the event as politically charged and unsafe.

Trump Administration Conducts Caribbean Strikes Amid Growing Tensions with Colombia

President Donald Trump confirmed six U.S. military strikes on suspected drug vessels since September, killing at least 29 people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the latest strike targeted a Colombian terrorist-linked boat. Trump later threatened Colombia directly after leaders criticized the attacks.

Trump Administration Pays DHS Agents During Shutdown

While most federal employees remain unpaid, the administration approved “superchecks” for over 70,000 Department of Homeland Security officers, including ICE, CBP, TSA, and Secret Service agents.

CBP Rule Sparks Outrage Over Gender Marker Policy

New U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidance requires airlines to record travelers as “M” or “F,” disregarding “X” gender markers on valid U.S. passports. The move raised alarm among nonbinary travelers and LGBTQ+ advocates who called it discriminatory.

Trump Commutes George Santos’s Sentence

Donald Trump commuted former congressman George Santos’s seven-year sentence for fraud and identity theft after less than three months served. Lawmakers from both parties condemned the move as an abuse of power.

Trump Threatens to Use Insurrection Act

In a weekend interview, Trump said, “Don’t forget I can use the Insurrection Act. Fifty percent of presidents almost have used that. That’s unquestioned power,” raising concerns over potential military deployment against protesters.

Vermont State Senator Resigns After Racist Messages Leak

Republican State Senator Samuel Douglass resigned following exposure of racist and antisemitic messages in a Young Republicans group chat. Vermont officials condemned the remarks, calling them incompatible with public service.

Prince Andrew Relinquishes Royal Titles Amid Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew announced he would stop using his royal titles after new evidence surfaced of continued contact with Jeffrey Epstein. U.K. police are investigating reports that he asked a protection officer to obtain Virginia Giuffre’s personal information.

Gaza Ceasefire Falters as Israel Resumes Airstrikes

At least 11 people were killed in Israeli strikes following alleged Hamas attacks. Israel called it a ceasefire violation and suspended aid deliveries into Gaza, accusing Hamas of withholding hostage remains. Hamas denied responsibility and warned of further escalation.

U.S. Envoys Travel to Israel to Reinforce Ceasefire

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Israeli officials to support the fragile truce after brief clashes. Aid convoys are expected to resume this week.

AWS Outage Temporarily Shuts Down Major Websites Worldwide

An Amazon Web Services outage caused widespread disruptions to Reddit, Fortnite, Roblox, and Signal. The issue was resolved early Monday morning after several hours of downtime.

Secret Service Investigates Suspicious Hunting Stand Near Air Force One Landing Zone

A hunting stand found near Palm Beach International Airport triggered an FBI investigation before President Trump’s arrival. Authorities found no suspects and said there was no impact on presidential security.

Georgia Faces Record Electricity Demand from AI Datacenters

Georgia Power requested $16 billion to expand energy capacity by 10 gigawatts as AI datacenters drive unprecedented electricity demand. Residents and regulators expressed concern over rising costs and fossil fuel reliance.

Thieves Steal Priceless Jewels from the Louvre

Armed thieves raided the Louvre’s Apollon Gallery in a seven-minute operation, stealing historic crown jewels. French officials believe an experienced team planned the heist with military precision.

Gunman Disrupts Wikipedia Conference in New York City

Police arrested an Ohio man who stormed the stage at a Wikipedia conference holding a gun and a sign reading “non-offending pedophile.” The man threatened to kill himself before being subdued by security.

Nicholas Rossi Sentenced After Years on the Run

Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death and fled to the U.K., was sentenced in Utah for raping two women in 2008. He faces up to life in prison for each conviction.

Trump Meets Australian Prime Minister to Discuss AUKUS Deal

President Trump hosted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House to discuss trade, defense, and Australia’s role in the AUKUS submarine pact. Talks also focused on critical minerals and China tensions.

ICE Accused of Assaulting Veterans During Protests

Lawmakers condemned ICE after reports that decorated U.S. veterans were injured and arrested during protests against Trump’s deportation campaign. Officials called for investigations into the agency’s use of force.

China’s Growth Slows to 4.8 Percent

China’s economy expanded at its weakest rate in a year due to falling property demand and ongoing U.S. tariffs. Analysts cited strong exports and industrial gains as temporary offsets to the slowdown.

⸻

