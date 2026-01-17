by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized the mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard following unrest connected to the fatal shooting of Renée Good during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, according to state officials.

Walz’s office said the Guard was placed on standby to support public safety efforts and protect critical infrastructure if requested by local authorities. The mobilization followed protests and heightened tensions in Minneapolis after the shooting.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation related to the case that includes scrutiny of actions involving Renée Good’s spouse, according to reporting by Reuters, the Associated Press, and The Washington Post. The investigation reportedly stems from allegations that Good’s spouse may have interfered with federal immigration enforcement activity. The Justice Department has not publicly detailed the scope or legal basis of the inquiry.

The DOJ’s handling of the case has triggered internal controversy. Multiple federal prosecutors resigned in protest, citing concerns about political pressure and the department’s response to the killing, according to Reuters and The Washington Post.

In a related development, the Justice Department has also opened a criminal investigation into Walz and Jacob Frey, Minneapolis’ mayor, examining whether state or local officials improperly obstructed federal immigration enforcement. Both Walz and Frey have denied wrongdoing and criticized the federal response.

The FBI continues to investigate the shooting itself. The Justice Department has said it declined to open a separate civil rights investigation at this time, according to the Associated Press.

No charges have been announced against any party.

