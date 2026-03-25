by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, and one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply is now offline. A third of globally traded fertilizer is too. Spring planting season started this week. Brent crude is already up nearly 50% from last year. Your grocery bill is going to feel this, and soon. Here is what’s coming:

Trump stood in the Oval Office today and announced that the Iran war is, in his words, “won.” He said this while the U.S. is sending MORE troops to the region. Iran’s top military commander spent the afternoon calling the United States a “hollow” nation “trying to escape from the war” it started. The missiles are still flying.

Democrats flipped a Florida state house seat tonight that includes Mar-a-Lago itself. It went Republican by 19 points in 2024. Trump personally endorsed the Republican. Trump’s approval has hit a record low of 36%. Gas is $3.98 a gallon nationally. And Steve Bannon admitted out loud on his own podcast that putting ICE agents in airports was ALWAYS practice for putting them at your polling place in November 2026. Just a normal Tuesday.

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Now here is your Tuesday evening briefing: